Jamal Roberts becomes the second Black man to win ‘American Idol’

In the words of Issa Rae, “I’m rooting for everybody Black,” and that energy was alive and well this weekend when America crowned Jamal Roberts as the winner of “American Idol’s” 23rd season. The Mississippi native made history as only the second Black man to win the competition and the first since the show’s reboot in 2018. The first Black male winner was Ruben Studdard, who won the 2nd season of “American Idol” in 2003.

“I’m still trying to process this… God is so good,” Roberts wrote on Instagram. “From my first step on that stage to this unbelievable moment, I never dreamed a kid from my hometown would one day be called ‘American Idol.’ This journey has been bigger than me, and I’m so grateful for every person who believed in me when I was just chasing a dream.”

Before stepping into the spotlight, Roberts was a P.E. teacher in Meridian, Mississippi, a role he says was rooted in purpose more than a paycheck.

“I wasn’t really doing the teaching thing for the money. It was really the kids, (who are) just my inspiration,” he told USA Today. “So even if I could go back every now and then, just show up and be a part of something, I plan to do that.”

Roberts is also a proud girl dad to three daughters: Harmoni, 6, Lyrik, 4, and newborn Gianna, who arrived just days before his win. Throughout the season, Roberts often shared tender photos of his girls, making it clear they were at the heart of his journey.

American Idol winner, Jamal Roberts and his daughters (Photo credit: Disney/Christopher Willard)

“I hope my girls see this and know that with faith, hard work, and heart, anything is possible. To my city, my family, and everyone out there grinding for something greater, this is our victory,” he added.

Over two decades into its run, “American Idol” has crowned only a handful of Black winners: Ruben Studdard, Fantasia Barrino, Jordin Sparks, Candice Glover, Just Sam — and now Roberts. As one of the few in that elite club, Barrino took to Instagram to show love and offer wisdom.

“Never were you ashamed to call His name, never did you change your posture, you stayed the same. Keep YAWEH close, never take your eyes off of him, never sell yourself short for anything that’s shiny,” she captioned a photo of herself with Roberts. “Yes the glitz and the glamour, but your reward in heaven will be greater than any on this earth. Stay focused young man. I’m praying and keeping you covered.”

Now that the cameras have stopped rolling, Roberts says he’s ready for two things: catching up on time with his daughters and getting to work on music.

“To be a role model for my girls, my city, and anybody out there chasing something bigger, this means everything. Now I get to do what I love, with the best in the game, and share my voice with the world. This is my dream… and it’s just the beginning. I love y’all more than words can say. Thank you thank you thank you.”