Natalia Bryant honors Kobe Bryant as she graduates from USC

Natalia Bryant kept her late father close to her heart for her graduation. This past weekend, Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter, Natalia, graduated from the University of Southern California. In honor of the milestone, the 2025 graduate rocked a custom stole that included an embroidered design of her father’s infamous Sheath logo.

In a 2014 interview with Esquire, the late basketball player explained how a samurai sword inspired the intricate geometric shapes.

”It is drawn to resemble the sheath of a samurai’s sword. The sword is the raw talent,” Kobe told the publication. The sheath is the package it’s kept in — everything you go through, your calluses and your baggage, what you learn.”

Debuting in 2005, the logo quickly became a staple on the NBA legends’ merchandise and sneakers.

Though her father, who passed in 2020, was not there physically to witness her walk across the stage, Natalia’s social media comments were filled with comments and support from his former teammates, fans, and notable names Michael B. Jordan, Tina Knowles, Ciara, and more.

“We’re so proud of you @nataliabryant,” her mom, Vanessa Bryant, captioned a post.

“Gooo Nani Boo!” Ciara commented under her post. “So incredibly proud of you!!”

“I am beyond proud of you, beautiful @nataliabryant,” Knowles added, “Vanessa I saw the love that you poured into your daughter. You did a great Job.”

As she prepares to embark on this next phase of life, Natalia said “my main goal is just to be the best version of me that I possibly can,” in an interview with Town and Country.

“I just need to know that I have to keep learning, because there’s no finish line,” she added. “You just have to keep pushing and being the best person you can be and soaking everything up like a sponge.”