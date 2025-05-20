‘Facts are facts’: Megan Thee Stallion addresses recent claims that Tory Lanez covered for Kelsey Harris in shooting 

Megan Thee Stallion is reclaiming her truth—and she’s doing it loud enough for the people in the back still running with Tory Lanez’s narrative.

After Lanez’s legal team floated a new (but not really new) claim that it was Kelsey Harris, Megan’s former friend, who pulled the trigger in the 2020 shooting that left Megan injured, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper broke her silence in a statement posted to TikTok.

”At what point are yall gonna stop making me have to re live being shot BY TORY !?” She wrote. “At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying? Like how much is the check to keep harassing me? Why is this happening EVERY DAY??

“One min him/ yall said I was never shot now yall letting him play in yall face AGAIN and say I was shot but it wasn’t him oh okay… ?! I’m sick of this s–t LEAVE ME TF ALONE!!!!HE AINT DARE GET ON THAT STAND AND DENY HE SHOT ME AND THAT WAS HIS CHOICE BECAUSE HE KNOWS HE DID THAT S–T,” she continued.

As previously reported by theGrio, Tory Lanez’s legal team partnered with Unite The People to host a press conference to shed doubts on the original verdict. Walter Roberts, the lead legal consultant for Unite The People, stated that Harris allegedly confessed to the shooting.

Roberts claims that the organization was approached by Harris’ former driver and bodyguard, who claims to have overheard the confession.

“Mr. James informed Unite The People that he was witness to the conversation Ms. Harris had where she stated she had the gun, she fired it three times,” Roberts told reporters. “Mr. Peterson (Lanez) grabbed her arm and knocked it down and the gun fired two more times. In essence, Mr. Peterson never shot anybody…never even touched that gun. Never fired the gun.”

This sparked yet another wave of “#FreeTory” campaigns on social media, as the rapper’s official Instagram page reshared a Change.org petition for California Governor Gavin Newsom to grant him a pardon.

“IDGAF ABT A BLOG OR A BOT!!! WHY IN TF WOULD ME …MEGAN THEE STALLION HAVE TO LIE ON THIS MF ABT SHOOTING ME! How yall mad at the person that got shot ???? FACTS ARE FACTS, he did it, it was PROVEN IN COURT f–k the hate campaign on the internet TORY YOU SHOT ME,” Megan Thee Stallion added. “Ain’t no new f—-g evidence yall been saying the same s–t for years TORY PLEASE LEAVE ME ALONE you a f—–g demon. I’m off this silly a– internet s–t, BYE”