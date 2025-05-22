Yale University awards honorary degrees to five Black luminaries including Debbie Allen, Henry Louis “Skip” Gates Jr., and Ronald Carter 

The legendary dancer and performer Debbie Allen, the host of “Finding Your Roots,” Henry Louis “Skip” Gates Jr., and the iconic jazz musician and composer Ronald Carter are among the latest to become “doctors” this graduation season.

On Monday, May 19, during Yale’s 324th commencement ceremony, the university awarded eight honorary degrees, five of which went to Black notables. In addition to Allen, Gates, and Carter, the five honorees include former presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, Michael Curry, and Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and author Annette Gordon-Reed.

Allen received hers in fine arts, while Carter received his in music, Curry in divinity, Gates, who is also a scholar, in humanities, and Gordon-Reed in letters. Curry and Gates also both happen to be Yale alumni, having graduated in 1978 and 1973, respectively.

In footage from the ceremony posted to Yale’s Instagram, after Allen accepted her degree, she thrilled the crowd by dancing her way back to her seat.

“Yale celebrates you with a grand jeté of admiration as we award you the degree of Doctor of Fine Arts,” said Yale’s president, Maurie McInnis of Allen.

When introducing Gates, the school noted how he was an alumnus who had since become a “phenom.”

“Your university welcomes you home, Skip Gates, to a place where you found part of your own roots, and thanks you for your distinguished contributions to American culture and democracy, as we present you with your second Yale degree, Doctor of Humanities,” McInnis said.

For Reed, McInnis’ remarks highlighted her groundbreaking research into Thomas Jefferson and rousing cultural essays.

“Yale pays tribute to a historian’s historian, whose work helps us to understand what America has been so we can move even more towards what it can be, as with great respect we award you the degree of Doctor of Letters,” she said.

While the school does not typically have a commencement speaker, the institution has followed the tradition of bestowing honorary degrees since 1702.