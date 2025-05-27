‘Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen’ to take over ‘After Midnight’ late night slot on CBS

Starting on September 22, “Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen” will be coming to the late-night slot on CBS, taking over the slot currently occupied by “After Midnight” with Taylor Tomlinson, who is stepping away from the show (and slot) to focus on her comedy career.

“Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen” is a show hosted by Byron Allen, that features a wide range of comedians from Roy Wood, Jr. and Margaret Cho to Katt Williams and Chelsea Handler and everybody in between. The has been in syndication since 2006 and has featured over 550 comedians, according to The Wrap.

“‘Comics Unleashed’ is a true passion for me, simply because this world can never have enough laughter,” said Allen, who along with being a host of the show, is the founder and chairman of Allen Media Group, parent company of theGrio. “I created this show so that the best comedians can all come together and help bring non-stop laughter.”

This won’t be the show’s first run in the late-night spot on CBS. From September 2023 to January 2024, “Comics Unleashed” ran in the same time slot prior to “After Midnight.” The limited run was deemed a success, making the choice to bring it back a no-brainer.

“Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen” will begin airing on Monday, September 22 with back-to-back, half-hour episodes and then will run from Monday to Friday at 12:30 a.m. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+.