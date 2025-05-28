Secret service agents suspended after video leak of fight in front of Obama’s house

A video, now confirmed by the U.S. Secret Service as authentic, has been making the rounds online of two on-duty female officers getting into a fight in front of the home of President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C., according to NBC News. The altercation allegedly happened on May 21 at around 2:30 a.m. It is unclear if the Obamas were home at the time of the situation.

The two officers have been suspended pending an investigation.

According to the Atlanta Black Star, the altercation between the two officers was allegedly over “frustration from a late shift replacement.” In audio leaked from the incident, one of the officers can be heard calling for a supervisor to come down to the location before she has to “whoop this girl’s a–.”

We then see one of the officers lunge at the other. Allegedly.

The U.S. Secret Service released a statement acknowledging the incident.

“The U.S. Secret Service is aware of an on-duty altercation that occurred between two Uniformed Division officers at approximately 2:30 a.m. on May 21. The individuals involved were suspended from duty and this matter is the subject of an internal investigation. The Secret Service has a very strict code of conduct for all employees and any behavior that violates that code is unacceptable. Given this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further,” read the statement, according to D.C.’s Fox 5.

The Secret Service has been in the news more than they’d like in recent years. A report based on a commission empaneled by former President Joe Biden after the assassination attempt on on current PResident Donald Trump at a campaign rally said that the agency had many internal issues to address and a “corrosive” workforce culture that made the agency vulnerable to security lapses.

No doubt, this latest situation does not help matters.