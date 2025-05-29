Drake reaches 10 Diamond RIAA certifications, the most of any artist ever

Drake finally has some good news to hang his hat on. Since March 2024, Drake has been embroiled in a back-and-forth—seemingly now dead—beef with that artist from Compton currently touring his latest billion-streamed album with singer SZA. Drake lost that one, for the record, in tremendous fashion. He showed glimmers or a rebound back in February when he dropped a joint album with OVO-artist, Party Next Door, “Some Sexy Songs For You,” which yielded “Nokia,” a song that in previous years would indisputably be the song of the summer.

To quote The Boy, nothing was the same.

Well, perhaps that luck is turning around as Drake is back on his Biggest Artist On The Planet program. According to a social media post from the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America), Drake is one up on every other artist in the game in one particular aspect — Diamond certifications.

“Drake has the most RIAA Diamond Certifications of any artist, ever. “Hold On, We’re Going Home” and “Best I Ever Had” are now certified RIAA Diamond, bringing Drake to a total of 10 Diamond Certifications.”

Drake, born Aubrey Drake Graham, supplanted both Garth Brooks and Post Malone who both had 9 RIAA Diamond certifications.

Along with the aforementioned now Diamond-certified singles, Drake’s other certified singles are: “God’s Plan,” “One Dance,” “Hotline Bling,” “Sicko Mode” with Travis Scott, “Life Is Good” with Future, “Love Me” with Lil Wayne, “Work” with Rihanna, and “No Guidance” with Chris Brown.

According to Billboard, he may earn another Diamond certification in the near future. His single “Nice For What” from 2018’s album, “Scorpion” is currently sitting at 9x Platinum. The video for “Nice For What” notably went Viral in our hearts and minds for its homage to so many women in the entertainment industry, including Zoe Saldana, Rashida Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, and famously Issa Rae, who killed the glow-up game, among others.