Zaya Wade turns 18 in style with a glamorous ball and powerful LGBTQ+ advocacy

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have never shied away from showing up for their daughter, Zaya Wade. Whether she’s making her mark on fashion’s biggest stages or simply showing up in her full truth at prom, the couple continues to stand ten toes down in support.

That love was front and center as Zaya rang in her 18th year. In a joint Instagram post, Union, Zaya’s stepmother, and Wade penned a message spotlighting the teenager’s “courage” and “strength.”

“Your transparency should be studied. @zayawade,” they wrote on Instagram. “They say parents are the ones to raise and show their children ‘the way’, but you’ve been the one to show us what true strength, vulnerability, and love really look like. At just 18, you’ve already shown the world what it means to be brave. Your courage lights the way for so many to follow, and we’re right beside you every step of the way.”

This heartfelt Instagram tribute was accompanied by a series of photos of the family at Zaya’s extravagant 18th birthday party, which they called “The Venus Ascension Ball.” Sponsored by MAC Cosmetics and H&M, Zaya brought glamour and ballroom culture to the forefront of her celebration.

In addition to celebrating Zaya’s birthday, the event also honored the one-year anniversary of her organization, Translatable, a platform designed to support LGBTQIA+ youth and their caregivers. In addition to the ticket proceeds going to Translatable, MAC Cosmetics, which recently launched a collaboration with the birthday girl, donated $100,000 to the Trans Wellness Center.

“The most special birthday,” Zaya wrote in her own Instagram recap. “Thank you to my friends and family who celebrated with me. it’s going to be an amazing year.”