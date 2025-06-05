Tina Knowles says Rumi Carter asked every day to join Beyoncé on stage — now she’s stealing the spotlight

Rumi Carter has officially cemented herself as one of the breakout stars of Beyoncé’s 2025 “Cowboy Carter” tour. Whether she’s confidently waving at the crowd or adding her own spin to the choreography, the youngest Knowles-Carter has captured everyone’s hearts with her infectious energy, fueled by her youthful spirit and a dream coming to life.

In a recent interview, Rumi’s grandmother, Tina Knowles, revealed that the seven-year-old has been eagerly asking to join her mother and older sister on stage since the “Renaissance World Tour.”

Rumi, for the last tour, just every day, said, ‘I want to go out there. I want to,’” Knowles told Elle U.K. “She wanted to experience it, too. And so Beyoncé is allowing her to do it this time. And I’m really happy about it because she has fun out there. She gets to be a kid.”

After stealing the show in front of thousands of members of the Beyhive, Knowles says Rumi goes right back to “being Rumi, the little kid, the [adorable] little 7-year-old.” However, the family matriarch says Rumi’s craving to take center stage is innate.

“They love the stage – they’ve grown up around it,” she said of her grandchildren. However, she noted how Beyoncé and Jay-Z try to “keep their lives normal,” so that they can be “just normal kids” (who happen to have super famous parents).

At this point, watching Rumi and Blue Ivy blossom on stage feels like watching our own little cousins grow up before our eyes. Of course, fans remember how, in 2023, Blue made her debut on the “Renaissance World Tour,” and quickly became a certified fan favorite. Since then, she’s carved out her lane as one of the shining stars in her mom’s team of backup dancers.

“She’s a natural, but I did not want Blue onstage,” Beyoncé previously told GQ. “Blue wanted it for herself. She took it seriously and she earned it. And most importantly, she had fun!”

And now, with Blue’s confidence in full bloom, Knowles says she’s been nudging her daughter to give Rumi the green light to let her inner superstar shine fully.

“She is [backstage] doing choreography and twirling and doing pliers and everything else,” the grandmother added in an interview with Extra. “And I’m like ‘let her loose one night.’”

While Rumi may not be freestyling on stage, her personality has been shining through, and fans are loving it.