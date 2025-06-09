Famous TikToker Khaby Lame temporarily detained by ICE, MAGA supporter Bo Loudon claims credit

Confusion took hold of social media over the weekend about the status of famous TikToker Khaby Lame as conservative commentator Bo Loudon took to X to claim that he helped to get Lame detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Las Vegas. Lame’s detention comes amid increased immigration raids across the country, some of which have led to mass protests in Los Angeles.

In a post on X, Loudon claims to have reported Lame to DHS authorities on June 6, leading to the arrest and detention of Lame. However, the community notes function on the social media platform more or less debunks Loudon’s claims. He also allegedly showed Lame’s information in the ICE database.

Meet far-left TikTok star "Khaby Lame."



He's an ILLEGAL ALIEN!



I've been working with the patriots at President Trump's DHS to make this happen.



He was just ARRESTED in Vegas and is in ICE CUSTODY!



To verify, go to ICE's Locator, type the A-number, and Senegal as country. pic.twitter.com/Xx7UVfTgqR — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) June 7, 2025

The confusion stems from what exactly happened to Lame and his status in the U.S., which was addressed in an ICE statement after several entities made inquiries. Lame—who is originally from Senegal but is now an Italian citizen—is one of the most famous content creators on the platform with a follower count of over 162 million (the most on TikTok); he typically posts humorous (if not mean) posts about other posters and things happening in his world.

According to the ICE statement, Lame was detained on Friday, June 6, and then subsequently voluntarily agreed to depart the United States, though exactly when he did that is unknown.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Seringe Khabane Lame, 25, a citizen of Italy, June 6, at the Harry Reid International Airport, Las Vegas, Nevada for immigration violations. Lame entered the United States on April 30 and overstayed the terms of his visa. Lame was granted voluntary departure June 6 and has since departed the U.S.”

The statement, time-stamped at 10:12 a.m. on June 7, is significant because on June 7, Lame posted to Instagram a few times that day. Now, it is possible he posted an old video and was in Italy, or elsewhere at the time, but it is clear that he was no longer in custody. According to his latest IG story, he is (or was) in Paulínia, Sao Pãolo, Brazil.

Either way, Lame was allowed to leave the country, and whether Loudon had anything to do with his being detained in the first place is unclear. But it puts a pin in the current climate in which the Trump administration’s immigration raids have caused a fervor in the United States. Lame’s ability to leave quickly seems to mark a best-case scenario; others, not so much.