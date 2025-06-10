Taraji P. Henson makes a moving appearance in ‘Straw’ co-star Teyana Taylor’s BET performance 

Taraji P. Henson flexed her acting skills during a striking cameo in Teyana Taylor’s 2025 BET Award performance. As Taylor transformed the award show stage into her “Escape Room,” Henson surprised viewers by delivering a fiery monologue about scorned love.

“He created this fire in me,” Henson said in a chilling monologue.”It started as a spark, and we fed it with promises. Eyes locked, I do until one day….anger and rage…. Love shouldn’t burn everything it touches. So I walked away from the wreckage, not because I stopped loving you. No. But because I finally understood that even love is something you must escape.”

Embodying the character of a scorned wife, Henson appeared to be levitating on stage in a long white dress, resembling a bridal gown, holding a burning bouquet of Black roses. Henson’s cameo served as an interlude in Taylor’s performance, where she teased a new track, “Fire Girl,” before performing her latest single, “Long Time.”

And in true Spike Tey fashion, a nickname she coined in honor of her creativity and love for Spike Lee, Taylor brought storytelling to the forefront in not only her performance but also the BET Awards overall as her production company “Aunties” led the creative direction for the Awards’ tribute to the network’s iconic “106 & Park” anniversary tribute which was riddled throughout the entire ceremony.

Last month, Taylor announced her return to music after retiring from the music industry in 2020. On May 30, she announced her upcoming visual album “Escape Room,” which features stars like Lakeith Steinfeld and her new boo Aaron Pierre. So far, the forthcoming project appears to reflect her journey after getting out of a marriage, reconnecting with herself, and potentially a new love.