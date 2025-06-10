Top five moments from 2025 BET Awards

The 2025 BET Awards, which also represented the show’s 25th anniversary, wrapped up Monday evening in Los Angeles, leaving audiences in the arena and watching at home with a night to remember. From emotional speeches to electrifying performances, the ceremony honored Black excellence, cultural legacy and decades of music and artistry, with callbacks to BET staples like “Rap City” and “106 & Park” and even television shows like “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” fitting since the evening was hosted by legendary “mitch,” Kevin Hart.

On a night full of things to talk about the next day, here are the top five moments from the night:

Jamie Foxx’s Heartfelt Speech

Foxx, alongside Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg and Kirk Franklin, was honored with BET’s Ultimate Icon Award, a tribute to his decades of influence in music and entertainment. His emotional speech that brought people to tears centered on the joy of survival and the hope that tomorrow brings after suffering a medical crisis in 2023. The speech was especially moving when he spoke about his family having his back, and his daughters—one of which was in tears for much of his speech, clearly still dealing with the thought of nearly losing her father. It was a touching moment for everybody who watched.

“You can’t go through something like that and not testify,” he said.

Legendary musician Stevie Wonder, a longtime friend and collaborator, presented Foxx with the award, praising his talent and resilience, and provided some much needed, unintentional comedy for Jamie Foxx who played on the longstanding rumor that Stevie can actually see, breaking up the tears and emotion with some moments of laughter.

Doechiii’s powerful remarks about ICE Raids

The newly crowned Best Female Hip Hop Artist Doechiii took a moment during her acceptance speech to call out rising tensions in Los Angeles following President Trump’s deployment of the National Guard against peaceful demonstrators.

“Trump is using military forces to stop a protest, and I want you all to consider what kind of government it appears to be — when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us.”

Her words highlighted the urgency of the matter, as she dedicated her award to Black, Brown, transgender individuals, Gazans and other communities of people.

“106 & Park” Tribute

In honor of the 25-year legacy of BET’s “106 & Park,” past hosts Terrence J and “Free” Marie Wright took the stage to introduce a tribute performance featuring early-2000 icons. Ashanti, Jim Jones, Amerie, Mya, T.I. and a reunion of B2K delivered nostalgic hits, bringing audiences back to the show’s golden years. As only a “106 & Park” tribute could do, it closed with Mr. 106 & Park—Bow Wow (who was also a host for a time)—reminding everybody about the show’s heyday.

Spanning from 2000 to 2014, “106 & Park” was more than a countdown show–it was a cultural staple that connected Black youth to hip-hop and R&B artists, shaping an era of music and entertainment and serving up iconic moments that resonate even today. At the end of the tribute, nearly all of the show’s hosts during its run took the stage (save for AJ Calloway and Rocsi Diaz); what a time to be alive.

Tyler Perry’s Footprints Analogy and Call to Action

Doechiii wasn’t the only one who spoke out about current political issues. Tyler Perry took the stage and used his time to reflect on Black erasure and legacy, sharing a memory about walking in the sand with his song. He connected the moment to his deeper message: the importance of leaving a lasting legacy for future generations, especially in a time of political pushback.

“They are removing our books from libraries, they are removing our stories and our history–they are removing our names from government buildings. It’s as if someone wants to erase our footprints.”

His words led into Ledisi’s soulful performance of “BLKWMN,” her latest single (with a video from Tyler Perry) further highlighting the night’s theme of honoring Black history and culture.

Kirk Franklin ends the ceremony with a bang

The final Ultimate Icon Award recipient Kirk Franklin shut the place down with a powerful speech and an explosive performance that had the crowd on their feet.

“The only time I felt love was when I sat behind the piano and wrote songs about Jesus,” he said during his speech. “People loved my songs and the more I wrote, the more people listened. Thank you to all of you that still listen. Thank you to every group, singer, musician that’s been the microphone to my pain.”

He then delivered an unforgettable set featuring “Stomp,” “Silver & Gold,” “Melodies From Heaven” and “Revolution,” creating a complete atmosphere of celebration.