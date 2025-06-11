Cardi B calls out Trump’s ‘dictatorship vibes’ amid ICE raids and Los Angeles protests

Since Donald Trump took office, there has been a rising concern about immigration. With more and more ICE raids targeting immigrants (or anyone who they perceive to be an immigrant) in cities across the country, communities have begun to protest. Most recently, Los Angeles has made headlines for its mass protest in response to the inhumane and unjust immigration practices.

In light of the protest, many stars like Doechii, Tyler the Creator, Kehlani and now Cardi B have expressed their support for protesters and criticized the Trump administration’s immigration practices. During a conversation on X Spaces, Cardi B revealed to fans how helpless she feels under the current administration.

“Personally, the reason why I haven’t really said anything is because I could say something every single day about it and guess what? Nothing is going to happen,” she said, per Complex. “Because Trump do not give one f—k about me or what I gotta say. I personally believe that he doesn’t like me. So if somebody don’t like you, and they say something or they do something, they’ll be like, ‘Oh word? Now I’m gonna show you.’”

This is a stark contrast for Cardi B, who has previously been outspoken about her political views and actively voiced her support for the Democratic Party in past elections dating back to 2016.

“He always gives [a] dictatorship vibe,” she continued. “I tried to warn people that this was going to happen. I don’t know nobody anymore in the White House. I don’t know a representative. I don’t know nobody in there. And if I talk about it every single day, he is not going to care. Actually, I feel like if I talk about it every single day, he’s going to deport more people on purpose to show you. … Like, ‘B***, I run this country.’”

Despite feeling like her words won’t spark any actual change, she did take a moment to speak to Trump in the off chance that he hears her message.

“Have some compassion,” she told the President, stressing that the victims of these aggressive immigration policies are “working their ass off and providing for this country,” despite the narratives broadcast by the Trump administration.

“They actually have helped America a lot. We wouldn’t like for an American to get snatched up in Russia and get f—–g treated practically like dog s-t. And we’re treating these people like they’re dog s–t, like not even humans,” she added referencing the reported conditions of the ICE detention facilities.

Just as protesters are publicly sharing their dismay for Trump’s immigration policies, California officials like Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom have pushed back on the Trump administration’s attack on their constituents.

“The Trump administration told us they were going after violent criminals, gang members, and drug dealers,” Bass said, per ABC News. “But they went after a Home Depot. They’re going after families and children. That does not make Los Angeles more safe.”

“What we’re witnessing is not law enforcement — it’s authoritarianism,” Governor Newsom said in an address to California on June 10. “What Donald Trump wants most is your fealty. Your silence. To be complicit in this moment. Do not give in to him.”