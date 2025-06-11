K. Michelle corrects interviewer who claimed she didn’t grow up in country music: ‘I didn’t fly here — I grew here.’

Regarding country music, trust, this is not K. Michelle’s first rodeo.

The 43-year-old singer recently had to remind a reporter of this fact during an appearance at CMA Fest 2025, when she claimed the artist didn’t grow up in the country music world.

While being interviewed by American Songwriter, the reporter asked the “Tennessee” singer, who also performed during the festival at the Nissan Stadium on Thursday, June 5 in Nashville, to introduce herself and noted she didn’t grow up in the country music world.

“I did grow up in country music,” Michelle responded, per iHeart Radio. “I’m from Memphis, Tennessee. I got a scholarship for yodeling — that’s how I paid for college… I didn’t fly here — I grew here.”

She added that the first tape she recorded was her version of The Judds’ “Love Can Build a Bridge,” which she also performed when she was invited to help honor the legacy of the late Naomi Judd. However, despite her roots and background in music, the genre-blending artist noted she was told she couldn’t sing country because she was a Black woman.

Since clips of the exchange have begun circulating online, many have rushed to the comments to defend the Memphis native. The interview has struck a particular nerve as it arrived as more and more Black artists from Beyoncé, presently on her “Cowboy Carter Tour,” to Shaboozey to Tanner Adell and beyond, have been reclaiming the genre.

The interviewer clarified that, given her R&B career and reality TV stardom, she was not unheard of; she was just not heard on contemporary country radio.

“You don’t hear a lot of women on contemporary [country] radio,” the singer noted. “And you really don’t hear a Black one, but you’re about to.”

K. Michelle also teased more about her highly anticipated debut country LP, which she said has been influenced by artists like Toby Keith, Alison Krauss, and The Judds.

“There’s a lot of, with everyone, pop-country going around, but my version is the version I grew up on,” she said, describing her upcoming album as “more leaning towards bluegrass.”

Last year, K. Michelle made headlines when she signed with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, the largest independent country label to produce her forthcoming country debut. Before news of her deal, she announced her sixth album, 2023’s “I’m the Problem,” would be her last R&B album as she was ready to pursue country. She also used that album to introduce her country alter ego “Puddin” through the bonus country-infused track “Tennessee.”