R. Kelly claims an inmate was hired to kill him, asks for release from prison, house arrest

R. Kelly’s legal team fears his life may be in danger and is asking for his release from federal prison and to be moved to house arrest amid concerns he’s become a target behind bars.

According to an emergency motion filed on June 10, obtained by People magazine, Kelly’s team alleged that three officials within the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) devised a plot to have the 58-year-old R&B singer killed by a fellow inmate.

The filing includes a startling admission from current inmate Mikeal Glenn Stine, who states that while he was incarcerated at a facility in Arizona, he was approached by high-ranking officials within the BOP to carry out the murder of Kelly. He was transferred to the same facility as Kelly in Butner, North Carolina, before eventually ending up in the same unit. While there, he admits he decided to back off the plan and confess to the singer instead. According to Stine, he had been promised the chance to escape from prison and live out his final months; at the time of the alleged offer he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Kelly is currently serving a 30-year sentence for racketeering tied to criminal conduct including the sexual exploitation of children, forced labor, violations of the Mann Act, and transportation of women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity. In light of Stine’s claims, Kelly’s attorneys seek “drastic relief” from the situation.

“Mr. Kelly’s continued incarceration while he knows his life is in jeopardy constitutes cruel and unusual punishment,” his legal team said in the filing.

During a press conference held on Tuesday, Kelly’s attorney, Beau Brindley, told reporters, “We are seeking the immediate release of R. Kelly, based on the solicitation of his murder by high-ranking BOP officers and officials.”

“These are people who seek to kill Mr. Kelly, rather than allow the corrupt criminal conduct of those who manufactured his convictions be exposed,” he continued.

He added that his office will be reaching out to President Donald Trump for help.

While speaking to People, Brindley said they have reason to worry because his client has been attacked in the past.

“He is not safe in federal custody,” he told the outlet while reiterating concerns that keeping him in prison is “cruel and unusual punishment.”

Stine, who also claims to be a veteran member of the Aryan Brotherhood (AB), further alleges he has been asked many times to orchestrate or participate in beatings, stabbings, and killings ordered by the AB and BOP officials.

According to Stine, when he arrived at Kelly’s facility, an official approached him and said, “You need to do what you came here for.”

The inmate said he is willing to take a polygraph test to prove his claims, and he’s willing to give the names of the inmates whose attacks he has ordered and been a part of.