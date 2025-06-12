Ananda Lewis’ powerful message to best friend before passing: ‘I love you, my wonderful life-long bestie’

Yesterday, news broke that former MTV VJ and activist Ananda Lewis died at 52 years old after a long battle with breast cancer. As Lewis’ family, friends, and fans grieve the media trailblazer, her best friend Stephanie Elam shared the powerful message her bestie left her with.

“Things had taken a different turn than she would have liked,” Elam explained, reading parts of Lewis’ last text message to her before she passed. “You know my feelings on this. We all go. These bodies are all loans and must be returned. We come in love and choose to leave it with love as well. I love you, my wonderful life-long bestie of bestie of besties.”

Lewis first announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. At the time, she declined her doctor’s recommendation for a double mastectomy, opting to keep her tumor and utilize homeopathic methods to flush it out. However, in 2024, she learned that her tumor had metastasized to stage IV and spread.

“My plan at first was to get out excessive toxins in my body. I felt like my body is intelligent, I know that to be true. Our bodies are brilliantly made,” Lewis explained in a 2024 CNN special with Elam. “I decided to keep my tumor and try to work it out of my body a different way.”

While her decision was unconventional, Elam, who had been with Lewis the night before she passed, stressed that her friend was “at peace” with her decision.

“One thing I want everyone to know is that she was at peace with this decision. She had come to grips with it. We thought we had weeks, then it turned into days, and then, actually, it was just a matter of hours. It happened very quickly how things changed,” the CNN journalist shared. “She wanted to go after cancer the way she did it. And I love my girl, but she’s hard-headed and she wanted to do it her own way, despite the fact that so many of us close to her wanted her to try [traditional treatments]. This is what she wanted to do.”

“Two-thirds of my life, she has been my ride or die. We have been there, going through things. We would text and message each other all the time,” she added, reflecting on her relationship with her best friend. “And now we’re just respecting her wishes. I’ve known for days, but I’ve just been working and getting past it and respecting that she wanted her privacy until she was gone.”

As she rallies around Lewis’ son Langston, Elam explained that she is celebrating her best friend’s legacy as she grieves.

“Just paying attention to the legacy that Ananda has left. Because she agreed to be a part of that conversation with us in October, and because we see what has happened, I truly believe that [Ananda and CNN anchor Sara Sidner] have helped save lives. I’m so proud of her for being open and honest and courageous to have this conversation, because if she has encouraged anyone to go out there and to get their mammograms, get all the testing done…I know it’s scary and uncomfortable, but please do it. Save a life. Be here, thrive. That’s what she wanted people to know, and that’s what I want people to know too,” Elam concluded. “And it’s difficult in these days without her, but I do think that that is her lasting legacy, besides all of the other wonderful things she did as an awesome mom, auntie, and friend.”