Kelis enrolled her kids in AI-powered homeschool program in Kenya, says traditional system ‘never served us’

Would you let AI teach your child? Recently, “Milkshake” singer Kelis opened up about her children’s unique education. During an appearance on the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast, the singer reflected on her transition from the United States to Kenya and how she managed her children, Knight, Shepherd, and Galilee’s education in the process.

“My kids are homeschooled,” she told the podcast hosts, explaining that one of her sons is enrolled in a program led by artificial intelligence. “It’s a new system called Fusion Academy, and it adjusts according to what he’s learning and what stage he’s at.”

She continued: “So it’s never just brushing past something, [or] like ‘Okay, we got to get to the next stage.’ It’s not rushing him into anything. If he’s excelling in writing or reading, he could be in fifth grade even though he should be at a third or fourth-grade level, so it’s not holding him back.”

The accredited program describes itself as “the school that changes everything for kids with learning, social, and emotional differences” through its personalized educational style and various learning platforms (virtual, hybrid, and in-person)

“To me, it’s been the most amazing education [for] my kids,” she shared. “We can do whatever we want and it doesn’t ever interrupt their schooling.”

Though she was skeptical of the AI-powered program, she explains that she has always appreciated the flexibility of homeschooling, especially when she was trying to raise children while on tour.

“I’m not big on the [traditional] system…I never felt like it served us,” she said. “If you look at real school like the kids are in school doing nonsense for most of the day, it’s like recess and playing, and it’s like what is happening here? A lot of time is wasted.”

Through Fusion Academy, Kelis says her kids only have to log on for two hours daily compared to the average 6-hour school day in the U.S.