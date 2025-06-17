Chrisette Michele finds clarity in autism diagnosis: ‘My life finally makes sense’

On Sunday, Grammy-winning vocalist Chrisette Michele took to Instagram to share something deeply personal: she’s been diagnosed with autism.

“I just learned I’m autistic. Official diagnosis. They used the word ‘severely,’” Michele captioned the post. “I’ve been quiet on here. But… I’ve been outside. Singing. … but learning to strip the mask. One show at a time. (The irony) Just… coming to grips with a lot and giving myself room to take it all in.”

While some may have been surprised by the announcement, the singer said the diagnosis was affirming, offering her a new perspective on her life experiences.

“My life and its challenges finally make sense,” Michele continued. “So so much sense. Autistic. Would you get a load of that… I’ll talk more soon. Just wanted to say hi… from stage side.”

Michele joins 1 in 45 adults living with autism and a rising number of Black adults receiving autism diagnoses later in life, a shift reflecting broader cultural conversations around neurodivergence and mental health in marginalized communities. According to a Harvard study, adult diagnoses of autism spectrum disorder (ASD)—a developmental condition that affects communication, behavior, and social interaction—are becoming increasingly common. However, research shows that Black adults are still excluded from research on ASD.

Michele’s openness contributes to a necessary unraveling of the stigma surrounding neurodivergence, especially among high-achieving Black women who’ve learned to “mask” their symptoms to survive.

Fans quickly flooded her comments with words of love and solidarity, many sharing their own journeys toward self-discovery.

“As a fellow neurodivergent who was diagnosed last November, the grief and then immediate liberation from realizing I’ve been living for the comfort of others to mask knowing something was different inside. Whewwww, the shedding of the mask felt immediate. We are free,” one user commented.

“Neurodivergent babes unite,” another commenter added. “There’s so much freedom in knowing and it’s truly like unlocking a whole nother level of understanding in yourself.. give yourself grace and love as you unmask, wishing you the best babe!”

On the same day she shared her diagnosis, she opened for Anthony Hamilton in Atlanta. Off-stage, she hosts her eponymous podcast. In 2017, Michele made headlines for her decision to perform at Donald Trump’s first inauguration. Despite the backlash, Michele says her decision was rooted in a desire to bridge divides.

“The first thing I thought was that I have an opportunity to get in front of these people who don’t seem to understand who they’re talking to and show them what we look like,” she told Billboard in 2017, defending her decision .“I felt automatically committed to making sure that I stood up for the women who’ve felt disrespected and the minorities who felt disrespected, communities that felt that they weren’t being heard or understood,” Michele stated. “I thought that it was almost my responsibility to not just say yes but to say yes with purpose, so that was my reasoning. And no, I didn’t think twice about it.”