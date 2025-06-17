‘I’m a Black man that prays and sees a therapist’: Kirk Franklin on balancing faith and mental health

When it comes to navigating mental health, many in the Black community are often met with one directive: pray about it. And while gospel artist Kirk Franklin deeply values faith, he’s also urging people, especially Black men, to seek the mental health support they deserve..

“I’m a Black man that prays and sees a therapist,” he told the Today Show, noting the stigma that’s often associated with that. “A lot of times, if you go to therapy, sometimes some communities make you feel like you don’t have faith. So all of those nuances and tensions, I really want to try to work through publicly on these new platforms that I’m blessed to have.”

One of those platforms is his new YouTube series, “Den of Kings,” which premiered on Father’s Day. Inspired by the positive feedback he’s received for his dinner-hosting skills, Franklin decided to capture and share the magic of these conversations with audiences online.

“Every episode will feature a different conversation with Black men, like the next episode will be Tyler Perry and Jeezy,” he shared. “We’re having conversations about everything from suicide, depression, to marriage, divorce, just life. These are Black and brown men having conversations that they would not normally have.”

Through the years, the gospel singer has been very candid about his mental health journey and his battle with anxiety, depression, and the tools he has learned to cope.

“If you followed me, you know I’ve been very honest about my moments with depression and anxiety,” he said on Instagram in 2022, stressing the importance of community. “I encourage you, get on people’s nerves. Ask them how they’re doing, and ask them about their thoughts. Don’t be afraid to be intrusive. It’s a beautiful thing when people get on my nerves. It makes a difference that you cannot imagine.”

The show’s premiere episode delved into themes of fatherhood, faith, masculinity, and healing with stars like D.C. Young Fly, Devale Ellis, Kountry Wayne, and Lou Young. Watch it now on YouTube.