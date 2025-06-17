Jeffries ‘strongly’ urges more security funding for members of Congress after Minnesota political assassination

U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the Democratic leader of the House of Representatives, is “strongly” urging the Republican Speaker of the House to increase the funding allowance for security to protect members of Congress following the political assassination of a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband that left another lawmaker and his wife critically injured.

“These shootings were not isolated incidents. Credible threats and acts of political violence have increased significantly over the last decade,” said Jeffries in a letter sent to Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. The letter is co-signed by Rep. Joseph Morelle, D-N.Y., the ranking Democratic member of the Committee on House Administration, which oversees security on Capitol Hill.

The two Democrats note that threats against members of Congress, motivated by “conspiracy theories and political grievance,” have grown nearly 1,000% since 2016 (the year Donald Trump was first elected president) and that some lawmakers have even left their jobs out of fear for their safety.

“We strongly urge you to immediately direct the Sergeant-at-Arms to take all necessary steps to protect House members throughout the country. At the same time, it is imperative that we substantially increase the Member Representational Allowance (MRA) to support additional safety and security measures in every single office,” said Jeffries and Morelle.

Concerns about the safety of lawmakers on Capitol Hill reached a fever pitch after suspected shooter Vance Boelter allegedly shot Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, leaving them both dead. Boelter also shot State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, leaving them critically injured.

More alarming to members of Congress, several Democratic members were on Boelter’s reported “hit list,” including members of the Congressional Black Caucus: Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio. The list also included Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. In an effort to secure more protection for members, Jeffries and Morelle sought to make a bipartisan plea to Speaker Johnson.

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota speaks during a May 2023 news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/AP, file)

“While we differ in many areas related to policy and our vision for America’s future, Member safety must be an area of common ground. Representatives from both sides of the aisle have endured assassination attempts that changed their lives and careers forever,” they wrote. “We must act to protect each other and preserve this great American institution. That responsibility starts with you.”

According to Politico, the Member Representational Allowance, or MRA, is federal funding each lawmaker receives for staff salaries, security expenses and operational costs. Currently, members of the House can use taxpayer dollars to buy security equipment like bulletproof vests and hire security for town halls and other official business.

If Johnson endorses Republicans working with Democrats to ensure a boost in security funding, it would prevent members from having to invest more in security without cutting their payroll. However, Congress will need to pass legislation to do this.