Tyler Perry’s lawyer dismisses ‘The Oval’ star’s $260 million sexual assault lawsuit as a ‘scam’

A former star of Tyler Perry’s series “The Oval” is accusing the billionaire film and TV mogul of sexual assault and workplace harassment in a new multi-million-dollar lawsuit that Perry’s attorney is calling a “scam.”

According to TMZ, Derek Dixon claims Perry, 55, made unwanted sexual advances in text messages and while the budding actor stayed in the “Straw” creator’s guest home in Atlanta.

Dixon, who played the character “Dale” in BET’s “The Oval,” alleges that Perry invited him to his home on several occasions and that the Hollywood giant repeatedly touched him without his consent. The actor said he feared his career would be negatively affected if he outright rejected Perry’s alleged advances.

According to the $260 million lawsuit, Dixon says he first met Perry when the writer, director and producer allegedly picked him out of a crowd in 2019 and asked for his number. He claims Perry suggested he had an acting role for him and later cast him in two episodes of Perry’s TV series “Ruthless.”

TMZ reports that Dixon claims that, in 2020, Perry invited him to his Atlanta home, where he said he drank too much and stayed the night in a guest room. He alleges that Perry got in the bed with him and began touching his thighs–which he claims he rejected. However, the lawsuit accuses Perry of continuing to show his interest and make other advances, including years’ worth of “sexually charged” text messages.

“No straight man would be going on walks with you or cooking dinner for you unless they wanted to f–k you. I would f–k you,” read one alleged text message according to the lawsuit, per TMZ.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 20: Scott Mills and Tyler Perry on stage during the Oval and Sistas screenings at Southern Exchange on October 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET)

Dixon’s lawsuit names other incidents, like another alleged 2020 encounter at Perry’s home when he allegedly asked Dixon if he “likes it rough in bed.” Dixon alleges Perry grabbed his throat and said, “Look how excited you just got.”

In another alleged incident in June 2021, Dixon claims Perry came inside the guest house to hug him goodnight. The actor said he was wearing only his underwear when Perry allegedly pulled down his underwear and grabbed his buttocks. Dixon alleges that Perry told him to “relax and just let it happen” and assured him it wouldn’t hurt. Dixon claims he rejected Perry’s advances in every incident and would change the subject to avoid things going any further.

The alleged incidents reportedly resulted in Dixon filing a complaint with the Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission in June 2024. He also quit his role on “The Oval,” claiming he could no longer endure the alleged sexual harassment.

Dixon is now suing Perry for damages in the lawsuit, which accuses Perry and Tyler Perry Studios of sexual assault, sexual harassment, battery, quid pro quo and workplace sexual harassment.

Matthew Boyd, an attorney for Tyler Perry, has categorically denied the allegations.

“This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam,” said Boyd. “But Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail.”