Suge Knight claims Diddy’s peers are ‘so scared’ that they’ve remained silent about his case

While Diddy’s high-profile sex trafficking trial continues to unfold in public view, one of hip-hop’s most controversial voices is speaking out about the silence surrounding the case.

On Monday, former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight made a call from prison to share his perspective on “Covering the Diddy Trial,” a podcast hosted by singer and former Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day as part of iHeartMedia’s series with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

In the lengthy conversation, Knight offered commentary on everything from his connection to Tupac Shakur’s death to his history with Diddy. But when O’Day asked him why so many artists from the Bad Boy era or with connections to Diddy, like Mary J. Blige, Ma$e, Faith Evans and more, have yet to speak publicly on the case, Knight said the silence is rooted in fear.

“The reason why they’re so silent is this: They are so scared,” Knight said, per Billboard. “They are slaves.”

According to Knight, the fear isn’t about violence or retaliation in the streets, it’s about the power that’s in boardrooms and behind the scenes that scares them the most.

“They’re not scared of the guns and the knives. They’re not scared of the streets. They’re scared of the people in the suites,” he added noting how Comb’s associates are most fearful of the personal and professional retaliation.

Knight also used the platform to respond to recent allegations made by Ray J, who claimed earlier this month that the former music mogul had sexually assaulted men. Knight denied those claims directly, but insisted that the singer is struggling and shouldn’t be vilified.

“Now let’s go to the part of this and reason why I brung up Ray J,” Knight said. “I got love for Ray J. I don’t care for what Ray J say. You know, at the end of the motherf—ing day, Ray is lost. He need help. So let’s not pick on Ray J.”

As the Diddy investigation continues to draw media attention and as many industry veterans remain quiet, Knight’s comments offer another perspective on the role fear and loyalty play in the industry and particularly in this case.