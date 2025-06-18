Honoring freedom: Meaningful ways to celebrate Juneteenth virtually and in-person

Juneteenth isn’t just a date. It’s a celebration of liberation rooted in the blood, joy, and brilliance of Black people. In a time where institutions and organizations are trying to strip our history from textbooks, Black communities across the country are showing up and showing out—with live music, storytelling, fashion, education, and unapologetic joy for Juneteenth. Whether you’re outside soaking up the sun or streaming from your couch with a plate of barbecue, there’s a way for everyone to tap in.

Here’s where to honor Juneteenth with heart, heritage, and heat—in person and online:

5th annual Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth | Times Square, NYC | June 19, 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM (rain or shine)

The Broadway League’s “Black to Broadway” initiative is taking over Times Square for the 5th annual Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth, a FREE concert spotlighting Black excellence on stage. Bring your shades, your portable fan, and get ready to enjoy bold vocals and stories from Broadway on the block.

5th Annual Beauté Noir Festival | Pullman Yards, Atlanta | June 21

Camille Rose’s 5th Annual Beauté Noir Festival blends culture, creativity, and community. Expect performances from Mariah The Scientist, beauty brands, dope vendors, music, and workshops celebrating Black wellness and entrepreneurship. Get your ticket and come moisturized and ready to move.

The Brooklyn Children’s Museum | Brower Park, Brooklyn | June 19, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

The Brooklyn Children’s Museum is partnering with community partners for a family-friendly, soul-centered celebration themed “Still We Rise,” an homage to Maya Angelou’s legendary poem. Held at the Shirley Chisholm Circle, this day will be filled with music, performances, hands-on activities, and more. It’s giving multigenerational joy.

“The Juneteenth Experience” | South Florida |June 19, 7:30 PM

“The Juneteenth Experience” is a multidisciplinary performance that explores Blackness through art, dance, and storytelling. This year’s theme, “Non-Erasure,” urges us to archive and protect our narratives through an engaging performance at the Colony Theatre with prices as low as $32.

What to watch, beyond the festivities:

“The Real Juneteenth: Don’t Just Celebrate, Activate!” | Virtual (Zoom) | Wednesday, June 19, 12 PM ET

If you’re looking to do more than wave a flag or repost a quote, “The Real Juneteenth: Don’t Just Celebrate, Activate!” is the conversation you need to be in. Artist and activist David Banner, Newark’s own Mayor Ras Baraka, and Black Men Vote Executive Director Michael Bland are coming together for a raw, urgent livestream on turning cultural power into political power. From organizing our communities to reclaiming our voice at the polls, this is Juneteenth as action. Not just a holiday—but a movement. Tap in, and get activated.



“Dressed Like Kings” by Stacey L. Holman

Now streaming on BPM’s YouTube, this short doc celebrates the flyness of Black dandyism in tandem with The Met’s Superfine: Tailoring Black Style exhibit. Expect fashion, flair, and Black men reclaiming their right to be fabulous and free.

“A King Like Me” on Netflix

Premiering on Netflix on June 19, this award-winning documentary dives into the legacy of the New Orleans Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, the first Black Mardi Gras krewe. Over a century of cultural preservation, joy, and resistance—all in one film

However you celebrate—on a lawn chair in the park, in Times Square’s midday buzz, or curled up watching stories that speak to your soul—remember this: Juneteenth is not a trend. It’s a torch. And we carry it forward with joy.