Tia Mowry opens up about not always feeling ‘Black enough’ in heartfelt Juneteenth message

Tia Mowry is reflecting on her identity as a biracial Black woman.

On Juneteenth, the 46-year-old actress opened up about her journey with identity and not always feeling “Black enough” in a lengthy, heartfelt post on Instagram.

“There were times I didn’t feel Black enough,” she wrote on the first slide that included a selfie of the “Sister Sister” alum.

The post, containing 12 different slides, featured personal photos from over the years, including her childhood, her days as a teen star with her sister, shots with her mom, and more.

“There were moments I questioned where I belonged,” she continued. “Even as a mixed kid, I knew I was Black. But growing up, the world around me didn’t always reflect that back to me. I had to go on a journey to fully understand who I was and what it meant to walk through this world as a Black woman.”

The “Family Reunion” star said she gained one of her first lessons in race through observing the different ways her parents were treated in the world. According to her, her mother, who is Black, would be met with “suspicion” and denied things like an application for their dream home. Meanwhile, she observed her father, who is white, being met with a more welcoming energy.

“That’s when I realized how much the color of your skin shapes how the world treats you,” she added.

Mowry said, all things considered, she eventually found her place, though it took time. She recalled struggling to fit in at school, especially during the cliquey high school years.

“But deep down, I always knew where I stood,” she wrote. “It made me want to be loud with my pride. To be Black and proud. To celebrate where I come from. And to use my voice and platform to make sure my community is seen, heard, and celebrated.”

The actress, who became a household name alongside her twin sister Tamera as stars of the sitcom “Sister Sister” in the mid-to-late 90s as teens, discussed the importance of representation. She recalled receiving messages from fans who hadn’t seen anyone on television who looked remotely like them until her and her sister.

“Moments like that helped me fully land in who I am and who I stand for,” she said, noting how her roots “run deep.”

Mowry explained that her maternal grandmother was from the Bahamas and that her family can also trace its heritage back to Ghana and Nigeria. Without mincing words, she described the trans-Atlantic slave trade that took her ancestors from Africa and brought them across the diaspora, only for their descendants to survive still.

“I carry that strength with me every day,” she said. “Now, as a mother, I’m passing that pride on. My children will never need external validation.”

The mom, who shares a son, Cree, 13, and a daughter, Cairo, 6, with her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, said each day she instills in her children that they are worthy, beautiful, and “Your Blackness is powerful.”

Even still, her children have already experienced microaggressions and racism, including an incident where her son was referred to as a monkey, which is why she speaks out.

“So they know they are loved, valued, and protected,” she explained. “Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom. But it’s also a reminder that we’re still pushing, still fighting, still rising. I carry that with me in my work, my purpose, and my motherhood.”

Mowry concluded by declaring, “I am Black. I am proud. I am loud with my love for this community. And I’ll keep using my voice to create space for others to be proud too. Happy Juneteenth.”