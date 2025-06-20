White House press secretary takes a dig at Rep. Jasmine Crockett after she called out Trump supporters as ‘sick’

After U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, sounded off on supporters of President Donald Trump as suffering from “mental illness,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt hit back at the congresswoman.

“I think it’s incredibly derogatory to accuse nearly 80 million Americans of mental illness,” said Leavitt during a White House press briefing held on Juneteenth.

While speaking with journalist Katie Couric on her podcast “Next Question with Katie Couric,” Crockett condemned those who continue to stand by President Donald Trump following a series of legally questionable actions, including sending U.S. troops to Los Angeles to quell protests over Trump’s immigration raids.

“He’s consistently breaking laws, ignoring court orders [and] violating the Constitution,” said the 44-year-old lawyer turned congresswoman.

Crockett slammed Trump’s decision to deploy 2,000 National Guard troops and 700 U.S. Marines, without caring about “how many people get hurt.”

“We don’t care how we prostitute our service members, you know, thinking that you have your own special little army that’s for you..it is sick,” she said. Crockett continued, “Anybody that supports it is also sick. And so, you know, we’ve got a mental health crisis in this country, because everyone, no matter how you affiliate yourself, should be against Trump period.”

(Photo: Getty Images)

Crockett’s remarks quickly roiled Trump supporters online. When asked about it during Thursday’s press briefing from a reporter who noted Crockett is a “rising star” of the Democratic Party, Leavitt said, “She is a rising star. It’s quite something to behold, actually. I hope that she continues to be a rising star, for the [sake of the] Republican Party at least.”

“The last time I checked, Jasmine Crockett couldn’t dream of winning such a majority of the public as President Trump did,” Leavitt added.

The Trump spokesperson described Trump’s base of supporters as an “America First Movement” that has been “built” by the president.

“It’s filled with hardworking patriots, the forgotten men and women, business owners, law enforcement officers. Nurses and teachers, and middle America,” she continued. “That’s who makes up this president’s movement. And Jasmine Crockett should go to a Trump rally sometime and she can see it for herself.”

Crockett’s office did not immediately respond to theGrio’s request for comment in reaction to Leavitt’s remarks.

Hours after Leavitt’s dig at Crockett, the congresswoman took to social media to condemn Trump for a Truth Social post in which he appeared to suggest Juneteenth, the federal holiday marking the de facto end of U.S. enslavement of Black Americans, is representative of there being “too many non-working holidays.” He suggested it is “costing our Country $BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to keep all of these businesses closed” though most businesses are open on Juneteenth.

In response to Trump’s statement, Crockett wrote on X, “Saying there are “too many non-working holidays” on Juneteenth is so on brand for a man who is actively trying to erase Black history.”

She added, “This from the same man who’s wasted over $26 million in taxpayer dollars and spent more than 30 days golfing since January 20, 2025? Please.”