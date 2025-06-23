Stephen A. Smith’s daughter is his twin, and she’s coming for his mic

Stephen A. Smith might’ve finally met his match—and she shares his last name. On Juneteenth, the ESPN host brought his 17-year-old daughter, Samantha, to work during Game 6 of the NBA Finals, and the moment she grabbed a mic, it was clear: the clapbacks and unfiltered commentary are hereditary.

​​The Juneteenth moment quickly turned into a viral father-daughter takeover. Samantha joined her dad on-air, introducing herself with the poise of a seasoned host:

“Hi guys, I’m Samantha. I’m so happy to be here. I’ve made so many friends. This is really a great experience,” she said, while her dad stood beside her looking part proud, part panicked.

She didn’t stop there. Samantha returned later in the show to drop her own Finals prediction, picking the Thunder over her dad’s Pacers pick. And if the resemblance wasn’t enough, fans couldn’t help but point out: Samantha is her dad’s exact twin. Same face, same cadence, same “I said what I said” energy.

After fans flooded social media with love, Smith doubled down by handing his daughter the keys to “The Stephen A. Smith Show” for a special father-daughter episode. And for once, Stephen A. was quiet, as his daughter took over his YouTube show. The teenager kicked off the show like a pro, recapping the Game 6 winner before shifting into full Gen Z mode, weighing in on Love Island Season 7, Kai Cenat’s streamer university, and whatever else the culture’s chewing on. She even made a direct appeal to the fans:

“I really need y’all to spam these comments with ‘Bring Samantha back, bring Samantha back, bring Samantha back, bring Samantha back,’ because I really will talk about anything you guys want me to talk about, I will slow him down I will quiet him down if that’s what you guys need. I’m willing to give the viewers whatever y’all want. I’m open-minded,” she said on the podcast.

Throughout the show, Samantha pulled from her father’s playbook and made subtle jabs at her old man, teasing him about everything from his NBA picks to his receding hairline. And though Smith may not enjoy being roasted by his daughter on air, viewers absolutely loved it.

“Stephen. Sammy is your shadow. She has your spirit and confidence. 😂😂 We need more of this. It’s a fresh act – I love it,” one YouTube user commented.

“Despite how you feel about Stephen A Smith, you must admit his daughter is a natural,” Another user tweeted on X.

Petition to fire Stephen A Smith and hire his daughter because she funnier than him 😂😂 https://t.co/UNyDhFvX81 pic.twitter.com/qPs3qGqGKU — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) June 20, 2025

With her natural charisma and on-air presence, Samantha quickly captured fans’ attention, so much so that many are calling for the teenager to receive her own show. Samantha’s moment in the spotlight may just be the beginning. And let’s be honest if Stephen A. is ESPN’s king of hot takes, Samantha might just be the heir to the throne.