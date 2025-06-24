Ashanti reveals why she won’t be showing her baby’s face in upcoming reality show

Ashanti and Nelly are giving fans a glimpse into their private lives, but Ashanti says it is just that—a glimpse. During a recent appearance at the American Black Film Festival, the “Foolish” singer revealed that her 11-month-old son Kareem Kenkaide “KK” Haynes’ face will not appear on viewers’ screens. And while that news may seem shocking to some, the first-time mom says the decision was a no-brainer.

“There was no hesitation. I knew I was not gonna show my son, so, you know, he is blurred out, but you see him and I just feel like I’m kind of like a mama bear already, you know? Very protective. And I just feel like, I didn’t wanna show my son to the world,” she told the festival’s audience, per People magazine.

“I haven’t even posted him on Instagram or anything like that,” she added. “I just feel like those moments are very sacred to me, and we’ll make the decision on when he’s ready to pop out and show.”

Ashanti and Nelly welcomed their son in July 2024, a year after the couple rekindled their romance. In 2023, the singer and rapper shocked fans when they announced that they were back together, 20 years after their reported breakup.

“I always wanted children; I always wanted to get married,” Ashanti said as previously reported by theGrio. “I [just] didn’t know that I was going to spin the block and be with my ex from a long time ago.”

And in their new reality show airing on Peacock, the newlyweds and parents are bringing viewers along as they navigate the ups and downs of marriage and parenthood, while juggling their careers. The network describes “Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together” as “a fun-filled exploration of love’s second chances.

“Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together” premieres on June 26, exclusively on Peacock.