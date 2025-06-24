B. Simone’s podcast sparks big debates about friendship, support and accountability

Is B. Simone a good friend? This weekend, that seemed to be the question dominating timelines after clips from the comedian and content creator’s podcast, “Let’s Try This Again,” began circulating online. In the June 16 episode, Simone sat down with her longtime best friend, Shekinah Yon, to reflect on their sisterhood, the hardships they’ve endured, and the raw lessons behind their bond.

The episode’s description reads: “We get real about the challenges behind the scenes—like pushing through a 10-day water fast (which had me crying from exhaustion and spiritual hunger), and the pressure of building a legacy app while watching my finances shift from liquid cash to assets and investments. I talk about how, even when it’s hard, I remind myself that what we’re building is for the long haul—like a crock pot, not a microwave. Shekinah keeps me grounded, reminding me that my words and vision are powerful, and that whatever I say will happen, because I have the faith to make it so.”

But what stuck with many viewers was Shekinah’s honesty about what it felt like to support a friend going through a self-proclaimed “selfish season.” In the most widely shared clip, Shekinah gets real about weathering personal struggles while standing beside someone whose platform and success were growing by the day.

“This was the hardest season of my life this last year and sometimes, from the public perception, it’s like being a best friend with a celebrity; everybody thinks that oh because you’re connected to this person then your life is just as grand as theirs, or they are helping you,” she said. “Baby, when I tell you I didn’t have a job living with my parents, a single mom…and then to not have resentment in my heart towards you because I saw you do this for other people. I saw you give a check to somebody to help them through whatever they went through.”

“Nobody didn’t give me a hand out but guess what that wasn’t your responsibility. God had to take me through that for my own season for my own thing. I had to get my car repossessed. I had to go through the food stamps line. I had to be on Medicaid. I’m building my story, too, but it’s like, as a friend to somebody who has it, it’s hard to digest,” she said.

The transparency hit a nerve. Online, people quickly began dissecting what friendship should look like when one person seemingly has more access and influence than the other. Some questioned why Simone didn’t lend a hand to someone she calls her best friend.

This how I know either I’m too kind hearted or you bitches really don’t be friends because it’s NO WAY I got it, and my friend don’t. That’s law. — small town fame. 🏘️ (@kingshannon_) June 19, 2025

Lord let me never find myself friends with someone who thinks I need to struggle to learn a lesson. — Moaning Myrtle 🫦 (@TheJohnJohnShow) June 19, 2025

I would never sit there and watch my best friend struggle and wait in food stamps lines with kids when I have the means to at least get them groceries. B Simone is not okay. There’s a reason all her friends keep running from her. Leave Jesus out of whatever this is. — Jessica B. Davis, MBA, M.Ed 🌶 (@W0rldWideJess) June 19, 2025

While users are justified in their shock and opinions about whether or not the content creator should have helped her best friend through her hardship, the clip does not show the beginning of the conversation, when Simone reflects on friendship trauma, or the end of the conversation, when they talk about taking accountability.

“They’re probably shocked that I’m even saying this right now, but I said all that to say…everybody has their own lesson, mine is like ‘okay, don’t be resentful,’ but you were trying to fight through bitterness and unforgiveness.”



She continued: “If God told you to give Shekinah some money, right, would you listen, or would you allow the resentment and the bitterness to come between that? Everybody has responsibility in a relationship.”

“You can’t let the past pain and the past heartbreak and the past relationship breakup and the past anger and sadness and brokenness keep you from doing it again—trying it again. Trying it again with the right people with the right friend, with the right man, with the people who truly love you,” B. Simone added.

Throughout the conversation, the best friends share more details and experiences in their friendship and how it has evolved. Simone and Shekinah explained it perfectly, from taking accountability for wrongdoings or nasty reactions to giving each other space to change.

“Nobody’s looking for the perfect friend,” Shekinah noted. “I just want my friends to be aware and honest. I’m okay if you feel a little jealous, say it”

“Address it and fix it. Pray about it,” Simone added. “Let’s purge your heart, that’s it.”

“So many relationships would last and outstand the test of time if we just took accountability,” Shekinah concluded.

The podcast episode wasn’t a perfect display of friendship, and maybe that’s the point. Sometimes, the most meaningful bonds are shaped in the quiet, uncomfortable moments where love meets honesty, and nobody’s keeping score.