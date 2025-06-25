Prosecutors drop attempted kidnapping, arson, and certain sex trafficking charges in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial

The Sean “Diddy” Combs trial is nearing the end as the defense and prosecution move into closing arguments. However, prosecutors announced a shocking move on Tuesday when they revealed they would no longer be arguing a series of charges against the music mogul in a letter filed to the court.

The filing outlined that the government will no longer move forward with its initial charges of attempted kidnapping, attempted arson, and aiding and abetting sex trafficking in its federal case against Combs.

“The government is no longer planning to proceed on these theories of liability, so instructions are no longer necessary,” the filing reads. “Specifically, the Government has removed instructions from the charge relating to (i) attempted kidnapping under both California and New York law, (ii) attempted arson under California law, and (iii) aiding and abetting sex trafficking.”

According to prosecutors, the letter is also an effort to streamline and avoid confusion about its sex trafficking and forced labor charges. In the filing, the government argues that jury “instructions which are regularly given in sex trafficking and forced labor trials in this Circuit—are necessary for the jury to adequately understand the law on these charges.”

These instructions specify that earlier consent is not determinative, as consent can be withdrawn, and that payment “does not preclude a finding of forced labor.” However, Combs’ defense team reportedly “strenuously objects” to the prosecution’s proposed instructions, arguing that the changes are “unbalanced.”

After six weeks of testimony, Combs’ defense rested its case, arguing that prosecutors “failed to prove the elements of the racketeering conspiracy” and maintaining the rapper’s innocence, per Complex.

Ultimately, these changes mean jurors will primarily focus on two items when deliberating on Combs’ case: whether a criminal enterprise existed and whether that enterprise committed at least two crimes.