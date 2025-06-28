Here’s why Red Lobster’s Seafood Boils and Crabfest are going viral

Red Lobster has the internet in a chokehold — again.

It started with a few viral posts: “Y’all got the word out there on social media too strong, re: Red Lobster. It’s a 45-minute wait at 4p. Crazy,” one user wrote. By 4:30 p.m.? “They have sold out of the seafood boil,” tweeted journalist Jemele Hill. “Y’all are diabolical.” Publicist and podcast host, Giselle Phelps added, “Folks on TikTok are tearing those Red Lobster seafood boil bags up!!! I might need to visit for the first time in 20 years 👀👀.” And over on Threads, the verdict was clear: “That new CEO came in the door standing on business.”

After filing for bankruptcy in late 2024, Red Lobster was written off by many as a fading staple of casual dining. Red Lobster’s challenges were well-documented: increased costs, shrinking foot traffic, and a menu that hadn’t evolved fast enough for a changing market. After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2024, many assumed the restaurant might fade into nostalgia. Instead, it found new life in the hands of RL Investor Holdings LLC, which committed more than $60 million to give the brand a fresh start.

But in a surprise twist, the seafood chain is back in the cultural conversation—and not just for the cheddar biscuits. The summer relaunch of Crabfest has social media buzzing, with new seafood boil bags, $5 drinks, sangria flights, and hip-hop-backed cocktails turning what once felt like nostalgia into a full-on dining revival.

With a retooled menu, bold flavors, and a little help from Black Twitter, TikTok, and Threads, Red Lobster’s new era isn’t just a comeback—it’s a reintroduction.

A Bankruptcy Filing Becomes a Cultural Reset

Damola Adamolekun, CEO Red Lobster (Red Lobster YouTube page) || AUSTIN, TEXAS – MAY 20: The Red Lobster logo is displayed near a Red Lobster restaurant on May 20, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Red Lobster has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after a failed lease-back agreement and “endless shrimp” promotion backfired against company revenue. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The hiring of CEO Damola Adamolekun sent a clear message: Red Lobster wasn’t retreating—it was regrouping. At just 36, Adamolekun has already made waves in the restaurant world by turning around P.F. Chang’s. His approach is part data, part culture, part vibe. He’s tapped into what younger diners want: choice, flavor, community, and a touch of spectacle.

The revitalization effort includes more than a new menu. It touches everything—lighting, music, plating, pricing, and yes, Instagram-ability. Red Lobster is not just hoping to be your grandma’s favorite seafood spot anymore. It wants your attention, your group chat, and your next celebration.

Crabfest 2025: A Flavor-Packed Invitation

Red Lobster Seafood Boil (RedLobster.com)

Crabfest runs from June 23 through September 14, and it’s the most ambitious version yet. The centerpiece? Customizable Red Lobster Seafood Boils that let diners pick their ingredients and flavor profiles—essentially creating a choose-your-own-adventure seafood experience.

Two Seafood Boils, Two Very Different Vibes:

Mariner’s Boil: Think of it as a New England-style experience—Maine lobster tail, snow crab legs, a dozen shrimp, corn, and red potatoes. It’s comfort food, elevated.

Sailor’s Boil: A Southern, Cajun-inspired plate with shrimp, smoked sausage, corn, and potatoes. It skips the lobster and crab but packs a bold, savory punch.



You can top either with your choice of Roasted Garlic Butter, Cajun Butter, or OLD BAY® seasoning, giving you full control over flavor.

How much is the Red Lobster seafood boil? While Red Lobster hasn’t released exact prices for each boil, CEO Adamolekun has confirmed the restaurant is working to keep many items under $20—a big swing toward affordability, especially in today’s dining economy.

“Crab Your Way”: Personalized, Flavor-Forward Fun

Crab Your Way (RedLobster.com)

Returning to the menu is the Crab Your Way feature, giving customers the ability to build their own crab leg meal.

Start with your choice of:

Snow Crab



Bairdi Crab (for an extra $9)



Then, layer on your flavor:

Simply Steamed



Roasted Garlic Butter



Cajun Butter



NEW OLD BAY® & Parmesan – a flavor twist that’s already being hailed as a “game-changer” across social platforms.



This is Red Lobster at its best—leaning into what people love while offering new ways to enjoy it.

Beyond the Boil: New Entrées, Pasta, and Surf-and-Turf Surprises

Crabby Stuffed Mushrooms (RedLobster.com)

Red Lobster didn’t stop at the boil. Crabfest 2025 has a deeper bench of new dishes designed to remind diners of the brand’s culinary potential.

New Appetizers and Mains:

Crabby Stuffed Mushrooms – An appetizer packed with rich, buttery crab.



– An appetizer packed with rich, buttery crab. Steak Oscar – Sirloin steak topped with lump crab meat in a creamy sauce.



– Sirloin steak topped with lump crab meat in a creamy sauce. Salmon Oscar – A pescatarian-friendly spin on surf-and-turf, featuring Atlantic salmon with lump crab.



Premium Sides:

Crab-Topped Asparagus – A green vegetable, made indulgent.



– A green vegetable, made indulgent. Crab-Topped Potato – Your baked potato just got a major upgrade.



The Pasta Comeback: Red Lobster Leans into Luxury

Lobster Pappardelle (Photo: RedLobster)

Pasta fans will find plenty to celebrate:

Crab Carbonara



Lobster and Shrimp Linguini



Lobster Pappardelle



This trio brings big seafood energy to rich, silky noodles—perfect for a celebratory night out.

And for diners seeking land or lighter fare:

Bacon-Wrapped Scallops



Parmesan-Crusted Chicken



Lemon Basil Mahi



Roasted Asparagus



These are more than fillers—they’re evidence of a restaurant pushing itself creatively.

The Drinks Go Platinum: Festival of Summer Sips

Side Hustle by Dre and Snoop (Red Lobster)

In what might be Red Lobster’s most surprising move, the Festival of Summer Sips drink menu features collaborations (or heavy nods) to Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

Side Hustle by Dre & Snoop – Made with STILL G.I.N., orange juice, pineapple juice, guava juice, and a sidecar of Skittles.



– Made with STILL G.I.N., orange juice, pineapple juice, guava juice, and a sidecar of Skittles. Passion Star Spritz – Vodka, passionfruit, and sparkling wine, topped with a starfruit slice.



– Vodka, passionfruit, and sparkling wine, topped with a starfruit slice. Starry Eyed Surprise – Patron tequila, guava, blue curacao, and Starry® soda.



There are also Margarita and Sangria flights, and a Happy Hour with $5 drinks and apps. It’s not just a meal anymore. It’s an experience.

Old Favorites Return: Because Tradition Still Matters

Cheddar Bay Biscuits (RedLobster.com)

This rebrand isn’t about forgetting what made Red Lobster iconic in the first place. That’s why the menu still features:

Hush Puppies



Lobster Bisque



Popcorn Shrimp



Key Lime Pie



And of course, Cheddar Bay Biscuits



CEO Adamolekun put it plainly: “We got that right the first time.”

Why It All Matters: A Brand’s Fight to Stay Relevant

Red Lobster logo (PRNewsFoto/Red Lobster Seafood Co.)

Red Lobster’s transformation is about more than menu items—it’s about identity. This is a brand trying to bridge generations. It wants to serve the family gathering after Sunday church, the Gen Z birthday party crowd, and the couple out for a midweek date night.

With an expanded menu, accessible prices, and a new aesthetic, Red Lobster is reintroducing itself to a public that never quite stopped loving it—but maybe needed a reason to come back.

There’s also a broader story here about second chances. In an era where so many legacy brands either fold or fade, Red Lobster is betting big that reinvention—not nostalgia alone—can carry a brand forward.

Final Bite: Come for the Lobster, Stay for the Comeback

Lobser Tail (Red Lobser)



Crabfest 2025 is running for a limited time, led by a young CEO who understands both numbers and culture. Whether you’re there for the Mariner’s Boil or the Sidecar cocktail, you’re also part of something bigger: a seafood institution turning the page.

So if you pull up a chair, pass the biscuits, you might be digging into a comeback.