Trump flirts with African reporter during DRC and Rwanda peace ceremony

In a peace signing ceremony between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda at the White House on Friday, President Donald Trump openly flirted with Angolan reporter Hariana Veras.

In the exchange, Trump is seen sitting behind his desk in the Oval Office talking about how beautiful Veras is.

“I shouldn’t say this because it’s politically incorrect: She’s beautiful,” Trump said. “And you are beautiful.”

He then proceeded to joke that he may not be allowed to say that because it could end his political career.

The conversation went on with Trump saying he wished he had “more reporters like you,” and then asking Veras how long she has covered the African continent.

Veras mentioned being a journalist in Africa for over ten years, adding that she covered the first Trump administration.

“I didn’t know that. That’s great,” Trump said, while shaking Veras’ hand. “So nice. And I appreciate it.”

Later on in the ceremony, Trump gave out challenge coins to recognize the peace between the nations. One of the coins was given to Veras.

“Darling, that’s for you, okay?” said Trump.

Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted Rwanda’s and the Congo’s foreign ministers for a peace agreement signing. A conflict between the two countries that stems from a rebel group called M23, supported by Rwanda, which regained popularity in 2022 with various attacks on the Congo.

Trump previously said the agreement includes helping the U.S. government and companies access critical minerals in the area. At the ceremony, Trump signed letters to the leaders of Rwanda and the Congo inviting them to Washington in July to finalize the peace agreement.