Idris Elba hopes fans can ‘escape’ during his new action-comedy film ‘Heads of State’

Even though the new film, “Heads of State,” stars Idris Elba and John Cena as rival world leaders caught in a crisis, Elba hopes audiences can escape.

Ahead of the action film’s release on July 2 on Amazon Prime, the 52-year-old actor sat down with theGrio to discuss the movie as it arrives at a time when many around the world may be questioning the powers that be.

“I think entertainment is always needed during times of high stress,” he said.

For anyone who can’t help but draw comparisons between Cena’s version of a U.S. President and Elba’s version of a British Prime Minister and the catastrophe they find themselves in to current events, he reminds us that an action-comedy film is just that.

“I think we do have to remind ourselves that, you know, a film about heads of state doesn’t mean that we’re making commentary about leadership or any of that,” he continued. “But I will say, we do need to have moments of levity in life where something like this can take our minds off the newsreels every day. I think that’s an important equilibrium to have. It’s a balance we need that otherwise you can go, you know, fall into despair, quite frankly, just reading about what’s going on in our world right now.”

Instead, the actor hopes his latest film, which also stars Priyanka Chopra, “just reminds people that there is life, there is humanity. This story has a really interesting, fun ending, and I hope people can go along for the entertainment of it.”

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, “Heads of State” is an action-packed, high-stakes comedy that chronicles what happens after the President of the United States (Cena) and the Prime Minister of the UK (Elba) are attacked while aboard Air Force One en route to a NATO conference. Seemingly, as the only survivors of the plane attack, the two quickly find themselves traversing through Europe in search of safety, having to avoid several who wish to do them harm along the way. The role marks Elba’s first formal foray into comedy.

“Stepping into the comedy was a lot of fun, especially with someone like John Cena, who’s a real comic natural,” Elba explained. “He would just encourage me to just, you know, be silly and more and more.”

According to Elba, working with Cena was among the things that drew him to the role. Elba recalled enjoying working with Cena on 2021’s “The Suicide Squad,” directed by James Gunn.

“Man, I’ve been a fan of John Cena. I think he’s a great actor. He’s also a great wrestler, and he’s a really cool guy, so I really wanted to work with him. And that was the draw, to get back and work with John,” he said.

As the film lands just weeks after the U.S. President literally traveled to a NATO conference, Elba ultimately hopes viewers can get away from their newsfeeds when they sit down with the movie.

“I want the fans to go out, have a good time, just escape,” he said. “Put the phone down for a couple of hours and just enjoy yourselves. Get, you know, thrown into the spectacle of this movie. This movie has really big scale, really big stunt sequences, lots of fun characters, and just, you know, just try and enjoy yourself.”