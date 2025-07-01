Nelly tells Ashanti he doesn’t do diaper changes or nightime routines—the Internet has thoughts

Nelly doesn’t do dirty diapers.

During a recent episode of their new reality TV show “Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together,” the 50-year-old rapper revealed just how much and when he intends to pitch in when it comes to the couple’s 11-month-old son, Baby KK.

As the pair was dining out at a restaurant, Ashanti expressed her concerns about Nelly’s upcoming tour, noting that it would be “hard” for her as a new mom with her partner gone.

“Well, listen, it’s all you. I ain’t going to even lie,” Nelly explained regarding their baby’s care. “You know, I ain’t got nothing for him.”

“Absolutely not, I know,” the 44-year-old R&B singer replied.

In another scene, flashing back to a conversation Nelly is having with his boys, he elaborates on his parenting style and how he and Ashanti have an arrangement.

“Until he can say, ‘I’m hungry,’ until he can say, ‘I need to use the bathroom,’ it’s gonna be a lot in your lap,” Nelly said. “But as soon as he start walking, I told her I said, ‘Enjoy.’ Cause as soon as he get to walking and talking, he with the crew.”

Nelly and Ashanti, who tied the knot after rekindling their romance sometime in December 2023, welcomed their first child together, KK, on July 18, 2024. Their show takes viewers along for the ride as they balance their new marriage with parenthood and demanding high-profile careers.

When the scene returns to Nelly and Ashanti in the restaurant, his depth, or lack thereof, in the field of newborns is further revealed as he asks if it’s true that mothers have to get up in the middle of the night with their newborns.

“Do y’all really be up at night? I heard about it,” Nelly asked.

“You know what? It’s absolutely ridiculous that you’ll still be dead sleep and he’ll be mad loud,” Ashanti declares.

When Ashanti continues to protest her husband’s inability to hear their son’s cries in the middle of the night, he reminded her of their agreement.

“I’ma take you back to this conversation we had before you kicked me under the table,” Nelly said. “I said, ‘Baby, I’ll give you the world. I just ain’t changing no diaper.’ ”

As more viewers continue to discover the series and learn more about the couple’s dynamic, particularly his thoughts on changing diapers, a discourse has sparked online. Many have had issues with his refusal to pitch in during the early stages of raising KK, as well as his touring and performing during Trump’s inauguration events against Ashanti’s wishes.

“Ashanti better than me cause I would’ve put that baby right up to Nelly ear while he was sleeping,” a user commented on X.

Someone else on the same platform added, “Nelly is not marriage material. He doesn’t operate & make decisions like he’s one half of a unit. Ashanti had to just “deal” with decisions he makes even if it impacts her business wise (performing for Trump’s inauguration).”

Over on Threads, a user wrote about several facets of the famous couple’s relationship: “I’m convinced that we like the idea of marriage/love and not the work and preparation that comes with it. I’ve watched a couple of episodes of Nelly & Ashanti’s show and really wish nothing but the best, but I’m genuinely concerned.”

While many have criticized Nelly for his stance and the position Ashanti has seemingly been put in, there are some more nuanced perspectives on the matter.

“I’m probably the only one not outraged Nelly doesn’t change diapers or wake up with the baby,” a user wrote on Threads. “He’s 50 years old with grown kids. He said he’ll hire a nanny. Sometimes we gotta mind our tax bracket. What I will say is I’m not a fan of his personality, but again Ashanti likes it so whatever makes her happy.”

And there are the ones who have already declared they are muting the topic “Nelly & Ashanti” and fed up with the back and forth.

“Ashanti and Nelly don’t even know what they just did to black twitter, there won’t be rest for WEEKS,” a user wrote on X.