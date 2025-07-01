President Donald Trump launches new fragrance “Victory 45-47”

While the Senate prepares to vote on the Trump administration’s controversial megabill, this week, President Trump launched a new collection of fragrances, “Victory 45-47” for men and women.

“Trump Fragrances are here. They’re called ‘Victory 45-47’ because they’re all about Winning, Strength, and Success — For men and women. Get yourself a bottle, and don’t forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Retailing for $249, the pricey fragrances are described as “limited-edition,” “numbered, collectible” colognes and perfumes for Trump supporters, celebrating his time as the 45th and 47th presidents of the United States.

“Celebrate in Trump style with Victory 47—a stunning new women’s fragrance inspired by President Trump’s historic win,” the website describes the women’s fragrance. “With every spray, Victory 47 captures confidence, beauty, and unstoppable determination. A sophisticated, subtly feminine scent that’s your go-to signature for any occasion.”

Meanwhile, the Trump cologne for men page reads: “Featuring his iconic golden statue, *Victory 47* blends rich, masculine notes with a refined, lasting finish. For men who lead with strength, confidence, and purpose—this is more than a cologne; it’s a celebration of resilience and success.”

Though the website does not offer any fragrance notes or descriptors of what the fragrances smell like, many are calling Trump’s perfume line gross for a number of reasons, one of the main ones being the timing of its release.

As Fox News’ Jessica Tarlow wrote on X: “16 million Americans are about to lose their healthcare, but go buy my gross perfume…”

Unbelievable. While his party does all-night votes to rip away health insurance from millions, Trump hawks his perfume. Bet it smells like this whole bill — garbage. pic.twitter.com/ah8KMqJ27U — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) July 1, 2025

Similarly, other social media users are accusing the president of grifting, with the fragrances being the latest addition to the growing list of merchandise Trump has promoted—including a $11,500 guitar, a $1,000 Bible, a $499 smartphone, and $299 sneakers. Despite the Trump fragrance website stating, “Trump Fragrances are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals,” users questioned the legality of the President’s product.

How is this legal? https://t.co/lfpLRiatH8 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 30, 2025

A reminder that then-candidate Jimmy Carter divested from his peanut farm because he was concerned about it being a conflict of interest. https://t.co/Ww4rKgAOgN — Rodericka Applewhaite (@Rodericka) July 1, 2025

Beyond social media, the general public did not shy away from sharing their thoughts on the Trump fragrances on other platforms. On Fragrantica, a fragrance review site, social media users flooded the cologne and perfume’s pages with negative reviews. However, amongst the satirical reviews, some real reviews described the fragrance as “not bad” but “way way WAY overpriced. This legit smells like something you could get at Ross for $26.”

While Trump is making moves in the fragrance world, the Senate is working overtime on amendments for Trump’s “big beautiful spending bill,” which includes changes to taxes, deep cuts to Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or food stamps, and more. Lawmakers continue their voting marathon in an effort to meet the President’s ambitious demand that voting conclude by July 4th.