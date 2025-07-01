Ying Yang Twins turn SeaWorld into the club with viral performance

Are we at SeaWorld or the club? SeaWorld patrons asked themselves that question this weekend when the Ying Yang Twins made a special appearance at SeaWorld in San Diego.

The hip-hop duo proved they still got it when Kaine and D-Roc took the stage at the park’s Summer Spectacular series at the Bayside Amphitheater. While SeaWorld describes its Summer Spectacular events as “family-friendly shows, fireworks, and unique animal encounters ideal for all ages,” the adults forgot all about any children who could be in the audience the second the beat dropped in hit songs like “Salt Shaker.”

“Everyone’s knees came out of retirement,” one TikTok user commented.

Another added: “This is all us millennials want. Our songs played in concert DURING THE DAY. So we can turn up but go to bed at a decent hour.”

Everyone from millennials to Gen Alpha was shaking like a salt shaker during the Ying Yang Twins’ concert.

Ying yang twins got everyone cutting up at Seaworld LMFAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/SF0hnYqgwb — Boochie is the Name (@stoppfeenin) June 29, 2025

While SeaWorld Orlando also hosts the free summer concert series, SeaWorld San Diego’s lineup is designed for us.

“For the first time ever, we’re hosting some of the most influential names in rap, hip-hop, and R&B as a series, bringing their iconic sounds to our stage,” the SeaWorld San Diego website reads. “Join us every Saturday night*(except July 5) from June 21 to August 23 at 6 pm for an unforgettable musical journey featuring R&B, hip-hop, and rap hits from the ’90s and early 2000s. Concerts are included with park admission. Upgrade to reserved seating for the best seats in the house.”

With stars like Soulja Boy, Bow Wow, Trina, Ginuwine, Waka Flocka Flame, and more scheduled for the summer, SeaWorld San Diego may be the perfect family activity for both kids and parents.