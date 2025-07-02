Maxwell Frost sparks outrage when he tells Republicans they’re pro-life only to let children ‘die in schools’

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., America’s first and only Gen Z member of Congress, caused quite the stir during a recent hearing on Capitol Hill, where he called out what he sees as hypocrisy among Republicans who claim to be “pro-life” but won’t seriously address the nation’s gun violence.

While debating an amendment to restore a gun rights provision of President Donald Trump’s so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill” during a House Rules Committee hearing, Frost called out his Republican colleagues for saying their care about the life of children as a moral issue when it comes to abortion, but not when it comes to gun violence.

The amendment, introduced by Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., would eliminate regulations on gun silencers and short-barreled firearms, which gun violence prevention advocates argue would make it easier for such guns to get into the wrong hands. The U.S. Senate removed the amendment before passing it and sent it back to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Frost, who began his political career almost exclusively to end gun violence and its impact on American youth, attended Tuesday’s hearing as a witness. When asked about the gun violence epidemic that has left tens of thousands dead each year, Frost did not mince his words.

“They have no problems with more people dying, as long as they can sell more guns,” said the 28-year-old Florida congressman, who accused Republicans and the National Rifle Association of prioritizing the needs of gun manufacturers and not everyday citizens impacted by gun violence.

Frost added, “It’s despicable that the gun industry, the gun lobby, wants to push forth amendments like this that would result in more people dying.”

He also praised his party for working with former President Joe Biden to pass the Safer Communities Act, which made major investments in public safety measures that he said reduced gun violence in America to historic levels.

Affirming his support of the Second Amendment, Frost said, “We are for rights, but we’re also for making sure that the right to live is preserved.”

The “right to live” is a phrase often used by conservatives in their opposition to abortion. However, Frost and Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Hernandez of New Mexico pointed out the contradiction of Republicans’ claims about being “pro-life” as they continue to support gun lobbyists and vote in favor of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” which experts warn will result in millions losing their health insurance.

“They say they’re pro-life because they want the baby to be born, go to school, and get shot in the school,” said Frost, adding, “die in the school, die on the streets.”

Rules Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., immediately hit her gavel and joined another Republican member to call for Frost’s comments to be stricken from public record.

“You are not going to come into this room and impugn our integrity,” said Foxx, adding, “We are pro-life people from conception to natural death…Don’t you dare come up in here and say we want to preserve life so we can get shot.”

Frost replied, “That’s what I’ve seen.”

Foxx eventually allowed for Frost’s remarks to remain on record, telling him, “That’s how you feel.”

Florida State Senator Shevrin Jones praised Frost’s remarks, telling theGrio, “Congressman Frost told no lies.”

“He exposed the hypocrisy of those who claim to be ‘pro-life’ while refusing to protect lives outside the womb — especially when it comes to preventing gun violence in our schools, streets, and communities,” said Jones, who has worked on legislation that would create a new commission to study gun violence in urban communities.

Jones criticized Republicans who “chose to perform outrage” over Frost’s comments instead of “engaging in the substance of what he said.”

“This wasn’t a ‘gotcha’ moment. It was an honest, emotional response in a hearing where lives are literally at stake,” he said. “Maxwell spoke for millions of Americans who are tired of empty words and deadly inaction. He didn’t go over a cliff — he stood on principle. I stand with him.”