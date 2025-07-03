This National CROWN Day, Black women are loving their natural hair — and now there’s data to prove it

On July 3, 2019, the first CROWN Act legislation was signed in California to “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.” Now, six years later, on National Crown Day, Black women around the country are celebrating the groundbreaking legislation that prohibits discrimination based on hair style and texture.

A new survey from BLK’s #FreeYourCrown campaign shows something many of us have already felt in our souls (and seen in our selfies): the relationship between Black women and our hair is evolving and thriving. According to the findings, 60.9% of Black women say they wear their natural hair all the time, and 79.5% feel very confident doing so in public, even on a first date. No stress, just showing up as we are.

“Natural hair has always been a symbol of confidence, individuality, and culture,” said Amber Cooper, Brand Manager at BLK in a press release shared with thGrio. “For so long, Black women were made to feel like they had to change who they were to be accepted. With #FreeYourCrown, we’re not just celebrating natural hair — we’re creating space for Black women to be seen, uplifted, and supported at every stage of their journey.”

We’ve come a long way from hiding our curls under flat irons or sew-ins out of fear of being seen as “unprofessional” or “too much.” But the journey isn’t over. The data also shows that 40% of Black women have still experienced judgment based on their hair. Still, the CROWN Act and the natural hair movement have and continue to push the conversation forward.

To mark the occasion, BLK is encouraging users to update their profile pics across dating apps and social platforms to showcase their natural hair in all its glory. The platform also launched BLK Beauty Community inside the app, a space where Black women can swap hair tips, product recommendations, and stories that feel like your favorite group chat. Plus, five lucky members who share photos of their natural hair in the group will win a $500 credit for a salon visit with a Black stylist of their choice.

So, whether you’re a Black woman who loves to rock her fro, bundles, braids, locs, or anything in between, remember your hair is your crown and don’t let anyone try to make you feel ashamed of it.