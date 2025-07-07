LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan drop out of Philadelphia 4th of July concert in solidarity with ongoing workers’ strike

This year’s Fourth of July celebrations in Philadelphia were a little different. As thousands of city workers continue to strike, notably affecting many city services like trash pickups, LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan supported the workers’ union by opting out of a 4th of July performance. Last Friday, both artists were scheduled to perform at the Wawa Welcome America concert. However, hours before they were set to take the stage, Sullivan and LL Cool J withdrew their plans.

“I understand a lot is going on in Philadelphia right now, and I never ever want to disappoint my fans,” he said in a video posted on Instagram late Thursday night. “There is absolutely no way I can perform across a picket line and pick up money when I know that there are people out there fighting for a living wage.”

The following day, Sullivan notified her fans of her absence on her Instagram story: “In this life, we are only measured by how we uphold our morals and standards, by what we choose to fight for through participation or protest,” Sullivan wrote, per NBC Philadelphia. “Today I choose to not perform at the Wawa Welcome America concert and stand with Philly’s DC 33 until the city and union find a way to bring fair living wages to our working class. I love my city and I believe in you. Hopefully, we will get to celebrate when things are better.”

As previously reported by theGrio, the strike results from workers seeking higher wages and health care benefits. Currently, the city’s sanitation workers reportedly make, $39,000 to $42,000 a year ($18 to $20 an hour), the lowest of any of the major cities.

“We’re just out here trying to get fair wages, to try to get a better cost of living, because, as you know, everything in the world right now is going up,” said Dhafir Gerald, a library security guard who once worked in the sanitation department and has made $46,000 a year after six years of service. “The city has the money to pay us. We are the backbone of the city.”

Just as Mayor Parker announced that the city is “ready, willing, and able to resume negotiations with the union at their convenience,” she released two statements on Facebook in response to Sullivan and the rapper’s decision.

“I am aware that LL Cool J has decided not to perform at WAWA Welcome America’s July 4th Concert tomorrow evening on the Parkway.

I spoke personally with LL Cool J today. I respect his decision, and understand his desire to see the city unified. He is always welcome in Philadelphia,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Jazmine Sullivan has decided not to perform at WAWA Welcome America’s July 4th Concert tonight on the Parkway.

I respect Jazmine’s decision, and understand her desire to see our City unified. I feel exactly the same – our mission every day is ‘One Philly, a United City’. Jazmine, your hometown loves you,” she added in a separate post. “The Party on the Parkway is ON for this evening! Come down and see JOJO, Alvaro Diaz, DJ Ghost and Friends, DJ Hollywood, and enjoy the food, the holiday atmosphere, and then all the Fireworks tonight!”

On the other hand, the AFSCME District Council 33 union celebrated the stars’ support on their social media platforms.



Today marks the seventh day of the workers’ union strikes. Although the Parker administration and the union have held two multi-hour negotiation meetings, they have yet to reach an agreement.