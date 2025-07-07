Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors launch ‘Honor Culture’—a wellness brand focused on health and fitness

Since the world learned of the relationship between Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors during his domestic violence trial back in late 2023—he was found guilty for two misdemeanor charges but not guilty for the more serious felony offenses and avoided jail time in the case—the couple has been very intentional about trying to protect their peace. They supported one another through the trial and the public scrutiny and awkward comments (Majors referred to Good as his Coretta and ignited a maelstrom of internet commentary), eventually getting announcing to the world that they were married in March 2025.

They’ve supported one another through their film projects—Majors’ 2025 buzzy film “Magazine Dreams” and Good’s latest, 2024’s “Divorce In The Black,” a film from Tyler Perry—but now they’ve decided to join forces and launch a wellness brand, called “Honor Culture.”

Launching the brand via Instagram (as most people do nowadays), Good and Majors released several jointly tagged black-and-white photos that show, if nothing else, just how in-shape the couple is. Love or hate what you know about their union and his actions, body goals is definitely a descriptor for the couple. According to Hot97, “a wellness brand that blends fitness, mental health, and community-building into one lifestyle platform,” though it is unclear if that description came from a press release.

There are three posts under the Honor Culture IG page, with several pictures that don’t necessarily clearly indicate what the brand is or will be (will there be clothing? Books? A lot of manifesting?) but the IG page bio says: MindBody + Wellness + Culture

[Fitness] [Lifestyle] [Culture]. The pictures definitely display fitness and perhaps a peaceful, serene lifestyle that definitely includes things like matcha, but we’ll have to wait for more specifics. Which makes sense; the caption for the posts attached to the brand’s launch all say, “Stay Tuned.” One also lets us know to “Honor Your Healing. Honor Your Story,” which is as good as advice as you can get out there for free.

While we will learn what “Honor Culture” is eventually, it’s clear that this represents a joint vision and effort between Good and Majors and presents, perhaps, their singular mission statement as a couple and traversing the terrain of interpersonal relationships, especially as they navigate Hollywood and the community together.

For now though, we’ll all have to appreciate the photos they shared and wonder if their actual workout regiment is something we, as regular people, can actually do to look good as they do.