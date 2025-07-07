Target partners with Kai Cenat but continues to sidestep demands for justice from the Black community

Target is starting to feel like that toxic situationship we all warn each other about: the one doing the absolute most to win you back without ever apologizing for the damage they caused.

Black communities across the country are still actively boycotting the retail giant over its rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. And instead of addressing those concerns directly, Target seems to be betting big on performative partnerships to win folks back. The latest move? Teaming up with popular streamer Kai Cenat and his content collective, AMP (Any Means Possible), to launch a personal care brand called “TONE,” available exclusively at Target.

The group, which includes Cenat, Duke Dennis, Agent 00, ChrisNxtDoo, and ImDavisss, kicked off the campaign with a livestream sleepover inside a Target store. But while AMP celebrated the moment, viewers were far more conflicted. The internet was quick to point out the contradiction: Black creators partnering with a brand that not only pulled back its DEI commitments, but has also repeatedly fumbled opportunities to repair that harm, even in meetings with groups like the Congressional Black Caucus and Rev. Al Sharpton.

Some labeled the collaboration a sellout move, but faith leader Pastor Jamal Bryant, who’s led the ongoing “Target Fast,” made clear that the real issue lies with the corporation, not the influencers.

“If @target would spend as much energy and resources meeting the demands of the target fast @targetfast40 as they are on influencers, paying preachers, and going to @essencefest, we would be further along,” Bryant wrote on Instagram. “Doing what’s right for our people is always made to feel like an inconvenience. Stand on business and don’t go back in until they handle us right!”

Journalist Jemele Hill also didn’t hold back, drawing parallels between Target’s tactics and the NFL’s past efforts to gloss over controversy with big-name Black talent: “Target is spineless. They don’t want to anger Donald Trump, so they won’t publicly apologize or rectify what they’ve done. Instead, they’re going to keep throwing checks at certain members of the Black community, hoping we will lose our will to fight. They’re just waiting to give the right Black celebrity a check so that it will galvanize people to return,” she commented, noting how the NFL strategically partnered with Jay-Z at the peak of the Colin Kaepernick controversy. “Eventually, Target is going to partner with someone who is universally beloved in our community, force folks to make a hard decision, and run this same game.”

This all comes on the heels of this year’s Essence Festival, where Target had a significant installation inside the convention center. But unlike previous years, where lines stretched long for goodie bags and photo ops at the retailer’s booth, TikTok videos show a different story: sparse crowds, a quiet but clear sign of the ongoing boycott. Ahead of the event, leaders like Bryant, Tamika D. Mallory, and Nina Turner encouraged attendees to enjoy the festival but steer clear of Target activations entirely.

“Over the past few months, you may feel like you’ve heard more about Target than you’ve heard from Target. And that’s fair. I’ve been listening to our team, our partners, our guests and our communities; thank you for your honesty, your feedback and your patience. Let me be clear: our commitment to opportunity for all and inclusion is unwavering. These values are foundational to how we serve our guests, support our team and grow our business,” Target’s CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement about the brand partnership.

No doubt, the launch of TONE is a major milestone for AMP, a group that’s built their success organically through streaming and community support. But their partnership with Target also casts an even brighter light on the corporation’s avoidance of accountability. Despite reported dips in foot traffic, sales, and stock performance, Target still refuses to name, and address, the root of the issue.