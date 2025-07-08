Ananda Lewis’ ex shares emotional tribute and photo from the day she gave birth to their son

It’s been nearly a month since Ananda Lewis, the celebrated media personality, model, and advocate, passed away after a years-long battle with breast cancer. Upon her passing, moving tributes from those who knew her and those who didn’t poured in across social media. Her death impacted a lot of people and reignited a necessary conversation about breast cancer and prevention, and seeking medical care and treatment.

While celebrity deaths often lead to a lot of celebrities chiming in and sharing their feelings, the family of Ananda Lewis is now forced to adjust to a new normal without her in physical form. Her sister shared a moving tribute to her shortly after she passed on Facebook, and now, after all of the “formal celebrations,” have concluded, Harry Smith—who happens to be the younger brother of famed actor Will Smith—her former partner and the father of her 14-year-old son, Langston, took to Instagram to share a tribute to Lewis while holding space for their new reality and the toll its taken on their child.

“Now that all the formal celebrations of life for the most attentive and loving mother I’ve ever met @imanandalewis have come to a close, Langston and I would like to thank everyone for the tremendous outpouring of love and support shared over the last few weeks,” he started. “Our family has experienced a catastrophic loss that is difficult to even describe! As my mother is my best friend and almost 90 years old, it’s hard to imagine what Langston must be feeling inside… 14 years old and managing a loss that we wouldn’t wish on our worst enemies. Throughout this entire journey, he’s been strong, poised, and somehow has maintained the open and kind heart that Ananda and I have been blessed to nurture and witness for so many years.”

Smith went on to praise his village and those who have held them up during their difficult time. Then he spoke about the new chapter he and his son would face together, one that encompasses both the love and grief they share in losing Ananda.

“As we begin this new chapter as father and son, a chapter that neither one of us was really prepared for, we are optimistic about God’s plans for us. Although the grief and pain, sleepless nights, unexpected overwhelming bouts of tears and emotions coming out of nowhere, and in general knowing that you will never see or speak to someone that you loved ever again are fresh and present; we are moving forward.

In tribute, he shared his favorite picture of Lewis, one from the home birth for Langston, where his daughter (not with Lewis) cut the umbilical cord, demonstrating the strength of the family ties present.

He concluded, “Ananda, thank you for all that we’ve shared and experienced over the years, both good and bad. I’ve grown in ways I could’ve never imagined. We love you and miss you dearly! Rest in Peace.”