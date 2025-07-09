Angel Reese debuts signature Reebok shoe on the cover of NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition

Angel Reese is celebrating a new milestone: her first signature basketball shoe. Today, the WNBA star and Reebok shared a first look at her highly anticipated signature basketball sneaker, the Angel Reese 1, in the colorway “Diamond Dust.”

“Just a kid from Baltimore, turning dreams into reality and hoping I can inspire young women and men everywhere to do the same,” Reese wrote on X about the news. “The most brilliant diamonds take pressure, polish, and time. Reebok is back—and the diamonds are shining brighter than ever.”

In 2023, NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson joined the Reebok team as president and vice president of basketball. The duo was tasked with ushering the brand into a new era by leading Reebok’s new partnership with athletes. Reese was the first athlete to sign a partnership with the brand under O’Neal and Iverson’s leadership. Since then, the WNBA star has released collaborative footwear and apparel collections, “Reebok by Angel” and “Reebok x Angel”, as well as Reebok’s first performance sneaker since the early 2010s, the “Engine A” sneakers.

Now for her iridescent signature basketball shoe, Reese and Reebok worked together to create a sneaker that pays homage to her “culture-driving energy and style while being grounded in innovative performance basketball design.”

“[The Angel Reese 1 sneaker is] a signature experience around who she is and how she moves, blending performance, cultural edge and personal narrative,” Reebok described, per Footwear News.

In addition to a photo shoot, Reese debuted her signature sneaker design on the newly released cover the “WNBA edition of 2k26” video game.

“Being on the cover of NBA 2K26 and debuting my first-ever signature shoe with Reebok on that cover, the Angel Reese 1, is more than a milestone — it’s a statement,” Reese said in a press release, per USA Today. “It’s about representation and showing young girls they can be confident, bold, and take up space unapologetically.”

The Chicago Sky forward followed up the news with an expression of gratitude, tweeting “GOD IS REAL.”

While the 2K26 WNBA Edition is available for pre-order, Reebok has not announced details on the Angel Reese 1 sneakers’ release date. However, a 2024 press release on her partnership suggests that the sneakers will be released in 2026.