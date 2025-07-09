Nicki Minaj’s rants about Megan Thee Stallion, Jay-Z, and Roc Nation, explained

Nicki Minaj has never been afraid to speak her mind in her music and on her social media. This week, the rapper took to X and Instagram to share her two cents on Roc Nation, Megan Thee Stallion, and her continued frustrations with Jay-Z.

Megan Thee Stallion

Minaj’s rants began on Tuesday as she reacted to a federal judge denying Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation’s petition to dismiss a cameraman’s lawsuit against the Houston rapper, alleging that he was forced to watch Megan Thee Stallion have sex in a car while on tour.

“What was the name of that law again???????? Karma’s Law? Touch not my anointed law? Vengeance is the Lord’s law,” Minaj captioned an Instagram post, referencing Thee Stallion’s “Megan’s Law” lyrics in her song “Hiss.” “We give God the glory & he’s only just begun. Have a blessed day if you can. Lol the blogs posting lies, thank you. More money for me. We’re working. Trust.”

In her caption, Minaj references Megan’s Law, which, beyond being a bar in Megan Thee Stallion’s song, is a federal law that requires registered sex offenders to provide personal information to local law enforcement. Though Megan Thee Stallion did not directly mention Minaj’s husband and brother, two registered sex offenders, the Queens rapper took offense to the track, retaliating with a diss track “Big Foot.”

However, Minaj’s shady comment towards the fellow female rapper was only a small part of her ongoing tirade on social media, which primarily targeted Jay-Z and his label Roc Nation. Beyond the petty jabs at Jay-Z, here’s a breakdown of the root of Minaj’s beef with Jay-Z and Roc Nation.

Alleged outstanding Tidal payments

When Jay-Z launched the music streaming service Tidal, he offered 15 artists shares in the company—an unprecedented move that many people praised him for. However, Minaj, one of the artists who reportedly received stocks in the platforms, claims she was not paid what she was owed when the mogul sold his majority stakes in the company in 2021.

We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest. You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let’s get it nigga.



And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy. pic.twitter.com/m0mBuDyzwx — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 8, 2025

“I’m going to use some of the money #JayZ owes me to send some of my Barbz to college, pay their school fees & student loans via my #StudentOfTheGame charity,” Minaj expressed in a separate tweet.

I hope the money stolen from my tour was hidden really well. I’d hate for there to be money laundering, embezzlement, etc. pic.twitter.com/jae7vO82pV — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 8, 2025

Desiree Perez (a.k.a “Desirat”), the CEO of Roc Nation

Desiree Perez is the CEO and co-founder of the record label Roc Nation. However, Minaj refers to her as “Desirat,” and appears to have a clear problem with the music executive.

Dear #JayZ & Desirat



You ruined hiphop



You ruined football



You ruined basketball



You ruined touring



You ruined instagram



You ruined Twitter



The jig is up.



All of this is alleged & for entertainment purposes only pic.twitter.com/1gSD0MQZ9d — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 8, 2025

#JayZ you let Desirat do a lot of evil to black ppl & you stayed silent. We used to believe you. You went out sad nigga.



This is all alleged & for entertainment purposes only.



Desirat did you get that 40MM?



55 & paying for bots?



Oh bot nation pic.twitter.com/UcBwgqmepF — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 8, 2025

In a separate series of tweets, Minaj called out the fact that Perez was previously pardoned by President Trump in 2021 after being convicted for her involvement in a conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

“So lemme get this straight. Yall so called black savior #JayZ has a Hispanic CEO who was pardoned by President Trump?!!!!?!?! Hmmmmm interesting. So does that mean Desirat isn’t a democrat???!! Black ppl I thought yall hate all Trump supporters????? Wait, did JayZ ever campaign for Kamala???? Hmmm. He’s benefitted so much from the party. When President Obama gave the speech about “brothers” why didn’t Jigga man come out & strongly campaign for the democratic party @ that time?????? Could it be that yall have all been hoodwinked? Lol,” Minaj tweeted. “WOO WEE. That was so kind of President Trump. And that was so kind of President Obama to passionately go out & campaign. But what did Mr. Jigga man do to help yall win the election???? He’s above speaking out to help his party? Or was it not his party? Is it just about who can benefit him & Desirat at the time???? Oh black ppl it looks like the Jigga man & Desirat played yall once again. LMFAO. The jig is up.”

Going on to question Jay-Z and Perez’s political stance, Minaj specifically called out the rapper for his silence during the recent presidential elections and his choice to not publicly endorse a candidate.

“Jay came out to perform recently once that legal stuff started coming out yet when Obama was pleading for the “brothers” to vote for Kamala, the richest & most influential black rapper was nowhere to be found. Maybe I’m forgetting. Idk. Did he say even one word?????? It seemed like an urgent request by the tone of Obama’s speech yet brother billionaire never got in the field for yall, huh? When yall needed him the most. After all that money he made off the democratic party,” she wrote.

Minaj concluded her rant yesterday by thanking the people who have reportedly helped her: