Essence Ventures CEO Caroline Wanga responds amid online scrutiny of the 2025 Essence Fest

Amid widespread online scrutiny following the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture, Essence Ventures CEO Caroline Wanga is entering the chat.

On Thursday, July 10, just four days after the festival wrapped on Sunday, the CEO posted a somewhat cryptic Instagram post breaking down her role in the brand’s current state of affairs and involvement in the 2025 Essence Fest.

“Out of an abundance of courtesy, I share this regarding my personal integrity, professional ethos & purpose journey,” Wanga began before hinting at her possible recent leave.

“#ImHighlyPercentSure that some missing knowledge has led to false assumptions regarding my leave as President/CEO, that predated the activation of operational planning for a significant annualized event,” she continued, referencing her new memoir “I’m Highly Percent Sure.” “My holistic career experiences amidst the current socioeconomic climate have NO PROVEN ROLE in the current state of affairs within the company and its supporters, but when directly asked a question that my background has insight into, I answer it within the parameters of what I know, have perspective on and am accountable to.”

While there has been no public announcement to suggest she’s no longer the CEO or is on leave, Wanga joined Essence Ventures as the chief growth officer in 2020 after 15 years at Target. In 2022, she took over the reins as president and CEO of Essence Ventures, per her LinkedIn. The post arrives amid a thorny few days online of backlash against this year’s festival. As many who attended reported having a wonderful experience, there are still quite a few raising questions around the brand’s current leadership as it continues to evolve with the times.

In particular, some online have gone as far as to call out the current leadership directly, leading to debates around the heritage of some of its leaders.

In her post, Wanga, who is Kenyan, added, “My heritage, values, principles, lived life and sense of community are a place of pride, passion and purpose to #DemocratizeAuthenticity for the upliftment of all not just some.”

She noted her beliefs that everyone is “obligated” to do their part to advance life and bring about meaningful change. However, this should be done responsibly.

“Leveraging factual and constructive observations, insights and experiences is the only appropriate way to drive change,” she continued. “And should take place as often as needed in service of progressing forward, with sufficient room for the nuance of individual perspectives that needn’t align across all but reflect the realities of the voices that share it.”

Wanga said she encourages debate and discussion “within the aforementioned guardrails” and without “sensationalized slander without proof, lies without legal defense, and character concoctions that give way to conviction and correction.”

“Some have with full knowledge, demonstrated unsubstantiated behavioral undermining that reflects an inability to defend feedback without back-feeding truth,” she said, concluding with, “The “defamation” and “disparagement” smoke that accompanies correlating the uncorrelated ain’t what anyone should want. Take Heed.”