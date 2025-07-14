Claressa Shields responds to Laila Ali saying she’d consider fighting her for $15-$20 million: ‘I’ll put you on your back’

On July 11, Madison Square Garden was home to a landmark event: an all-woman card where 17 world championship belts were on the line—a Guinness world record—headlined by Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in the main event. Taylor won the round by majority decision and retained her undisputed junior welterweight title.

The happenings in the ring weren’t all the boxing world was talking about. Laila Ali, easily considered one of the greatest female boxers ever, was on hand for the fights. After the headliners, she was asked her thoughts on the fight before she was asked about the possibility of a fight between her and Claressa Shields, a current champion fighter and draw and the only boxer in history, regardless of gender, to hold major titles in three separate weight classes in the four major boxing organizations.

Needless to say, Ali, who is 47 and retired from boxing in 2007 with a 24-0 record, and Shields, 30, would be both a huge draw and represent the best of the best from their eras.

When told there was a rumor she was going to come out of retirement to fight Shields, Ali responded, “Where’d that rumor come from? The rumor I heard was that I said that unless somebody had $15 or $20 million, don’t even call me about this. That’s all I heard!”

When it was suggested a promoter could make it happen, she continued, “Unless somebody calls ME and says they have it, we’re not even going to have this conversation. I’m not trying to come back and fight, but if somebody were to offer that kind of money I’d actually have to think about it.”

As you can imagine, words like that were definitely going to get to Shields, who made sure to respond back to Ali. The two have had a long-running beef; however, Shields used to refer to Ali as her big sister and an inspiration. The younger boxer claims that once comparisons between the two of them started, Ali stopped being in her corner–she also suggested that Ali was a bit overrated.

Ali, for her part, felt that some of her comments were taken out of context, which caused Shields to start questioning Ali’s legacy. Needless to say, they’re not friendly right now.

On a post on X, Shields wrote, “What a great weekend of boxing! Really motivated! Now @TheRealLailaAli. I’m the GREATEST NOW! Be careful what you ask for ! You know I’ve been wanting to make you eat your words! You not a better boxer than me & at 175 I’ll put you on your back! BEEN READY FOR YOU!”

Whether these two will ever go head-to-head in the ring remains to be seen, but the world would definitely pull up to watch.