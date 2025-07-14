Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson soft launch relationship

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson seem to be soft-launching their relationship the way most couples celebrity couples do nowadays: social media.

The rapper and basketball player recently posted vacation pictures on each of their accounts: Thompson in the Bahamas (where his family, former NBA player Mychal Thompson is from) and Meg seemingly ALSO in the Bahamas.

Though the pictures did not directly show that the two were there together, social media quickly got to mathing and started rumors about the new couple after fans noticed the background of Megan’s photos.

One image showed the “Savage” and “Hot Girl Summer” rapper posing in a pool, with Thompson relaxing on a chair behind her.

Commenters erupted in the post’s comments section, speculating about the potential couple with remarks like, “Klay, is that you?” and “Is that Klay Thompson in the back?”

The Dallas Mavericks player then seemingly confirmed the speculation with a post of his own a couple of days later, showing him kissing and holding hands with a woman who looked very similar to Megan—from behind, but the nails were the same shape and color from a recent post from Meg.

Since this is the first time the two are making headlines together, fans are understandably excited about the relationship; social media erupted over the weekend with comments about how they might have linked and their relationship.

One fan replied to Thompson’s post saying, “Treat her right, she deserves it.” We’ll have to wait and see if they every fully confirm their relationship status. Until then, we wait.