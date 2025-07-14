‘Whatever means is necessary’: Trump grants ICE agents ‘total authorization’ to defend against ‘THUGS’

President Donald Trump gave his backing to ICE and other federal law enforcement agents to defend themselves by “whatever means is necessary” against who he called “THUGS.”

Following his visit to Texas, where he toured flood damage sites, Trump claimed to have witnessed anti-ICE protesters “throwing rocks and bricks” at officers driving in marked vehicles.

“Tremendous damage was done to these brand new vehicles. I know for a fact that these Officers are having a hard time with allowing this to happen in that it shows such total disrespect for LAW AND ORDER,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

As a result, Trump directed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and his border czar Tom Homan to instruct any Homeland Security agents,—including to ICE—who are “on the receiving end of thrown rocks, bricks, or any other form of assault” to stop their vehicles and “arrest these SLIMEBALLS, using whatever means is necessary to do so.”

The president also wrote that he has granted “Total Authorization” for ICE agents to protect themselves, adding, “just like they protect the Public.”

“I never want to see a car carrying a Law Enforcement Officer attacked again!” he said. “AUTHORIZATION IMMEDIATELY GRANTED FOR ARREST AND INCARCERATION.”‘

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 03: Federal agents detain a man after his court hearing in immigration court at the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building on July 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Trump’s social media order comes just over a week after he signed into law the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which provides a record $28 billion annual budget for ICE over four years–an increase from $8 billion annually. The increased funding will make ICE the highest funded federal law enforcement agency, with as many as 10,000 additional ICE agents and the doubling of immigrant detention centers.

Civil and human rights groups are now bracing for the outcome of Trump’s massive funding to scale enforcement of his immigration policies, which have resulted in thousands of raids in communities across the country. The Trump White House had set a goal of 1 million deportations in 2025 as part of the president’s larger goal to execute most deportations in U.S. history.

“We’re really concerned that it’s going to just be to another level of interactions with law enforcement,” said Rob Randhava, senior counsel at The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. He told theGrio he is especially concerned about what these escalations will mean for communities of color, despite the Trump administration’s insistence that it is focusing on violent criminals.

“ICE is now going to be the largest law enforcement agency in history. And if people think that it’s only going to affect immigrants…I have trouble believing that it’s going to be so narrowly tailored,” said Randhava.

“It is, in reality, state-sanctioned genocide of the poor and displaced. President Trump is weaponizing the government against immigrants, rural families, children, and seniors,” said Guerline Jozef, founder and executive director of Haitian Bridge Alliance. “By gutting health care and shredding safety nets while funneling tens of billions into ICE and border walls, this bill delivers death by legislation. We refuse to stay silent. We will resist with everything we have.”