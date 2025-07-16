Fox News host compares reclaiming ‘Nazi’ to Black people reclaiming the ‘N-word’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld doesn’t care about being called a Nazi. In fact, he plans on incorporating it into his daily vocabulary. During a segment on “The Five,” Gutfeld dismissed criticism likening Trump-era politics and GOP rhetoric to Nazi behavior. Rather than engage with the substance of those comparisons, he leaned into them.

“This is why the criticism doesn’t matter to us when you call us Nazis,” he said. “Nazi this, Nazi that. I’m beginning to think they don’t like us.”

“You know what, we need to learn from the Blacks [and] the way they were able to remove the power from the n-word by using it. So from now on, it’s ‘what up my Nazi?’ ‘Hey what up, my Nazi?’”

The show’s co-hosts could be heard chuckling in the background, while one woman chimed in with a sarcastic, “Nazi, please.” To which Gutgeld responded: “Thank God you did a hard ‘i’ there.”

The moment sparked swift backlash online, where critics slammed the exchange for its flippant tone and racist undertones.

“If these are the thoughts they’re willing to express on national TV, imagine what they say behind closed doors,” one Instagram user commented. “The right has become morally corrupt beyond redemption.”

Another person wrote: The fact they’re joking about this, not to mention the abundance of microaggressions flying about in this segment, is gross and highly disturbing.

I did not have republicans admitting that they are in fact Nazi on my 2025 bingo card. — Markie (@checkmarkiemark) July 15, 2025

Ultimately, it’s hard to say what’s more jarring: Gutfeld’s attempt to turn one of history’s most violent ideologies into a casual catchphrase, the unchecked microaggressions, his offhand reference to “the Blacks” as a blueprint for reclamation, or the fact that it all unfolded live on national television.