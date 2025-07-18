Ami Colé is closing, but here’s why these Black Beauty Brands still need our support

Entrepreneurship is no joke. Black founders, in particular, have been saying this out loud for years. This week, that truth hit home in the beauty world with news of Ami Colé’s upcoming closure in September. Founded by Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye, Ami Colé was one of those brands that just got it. From their juicy lip oils to their skin-first complexion products and blushes that actually showed up on deep skin, this was clean beauty that centered rich melanin in every formula.

Despite the love and loyalty the brand built from consumers of color, N’Diaye-Mbaye shared that the brand’s closing comes down to the realities of funding in an unpredictable market, one clouded by investor fatigue, tariffs, and the quiet retreat of DEI commitments.

“I rode a temperamental wave of appraising investors — some of whom seemed to have an attitude toward equity and ‘betting big on inclusivity’ that changed its tune a lot, to my ears, from what it sounded like in 2020,” Ami Colé’s founder wrote in an open letter published by The Cut. “The world feels upside down. We’ve got this president, climbing tariffs, and marketing costs that are brutal for small brands like mine. And while my story isn’t unique, it still hurts to watch an industry preach inclusivity while remaining so unforgiving.”

This is precisely why continuing to support Black-owned beauty brands, especially the ones that are still standing, is more critical than ever. These brands don’t just show up for us; they create for us, with formulas that understand undertones, texture, and how our skin responds. While we should try to support them at every stage of their business journey, it is especially important to pour into the brands that you love even after they expand into major retailers like Sephora and Ulta Beauty, because while these moves expand their reach, it also comes with new and higher business expectations.

So, as you stock up on your favorite Ami Colé products before the brand closes, here are some other Black-owned makeup brands available in Sephora and Ulta Beauty that you can support so we can do less grieving of lost Black beauty brands and more celebrating!

LYS Beauty available at Sephora

Championing non-conforming beauty through self-love and expression using formulas your skin deserves, LYS’ clean, cruelty-free cosmetics that will leave you glowing.

Recommendation: True Enlightenment Soft Focus Skin Finisher Powder

Range Beauty available at Sephora

Designed for the girls with sensitive skin, eczema, and acne-prone skin, Range Beauty offers soothing makeup products that offer coverage without irritating your skin.

Recommendation: True Intentions Skin-Soothing Hydrating Foundation

Danessa Myricks Beauty available at Sephora

Rooted in inclusion and innovation, Danessa Myricks offers award-winning products for a range of complexions. Trust me, once you try her products, you’ll see exactly why they award-winning.

Recommendation: Skin Blurring Balm Powder

Fashion Fair available at Sephora

Yes, the Fashion Fair your aunties, and mama used to wear is still around, offering modern formulas that create timeless beauty looks. From their lipsticks to their blush and concealer, Fashion Fair is still that girl.

Recommendations: Fashion Fair Creme Concealer & Blush duo

Pat McGrath Labs available at Sephora & Ulta Beauty

Celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath gives consumers a taste of her expertise with Pat McGrath Labs. From simple to complex makeup looks, Pat McGrath Labs has something for everyone.

Recommendation: Pat McGrath Labs lip products.

Juvia’s Place available at Ulta Beauty

Offering highly pigmented products at an affordable price, Juvia’s Place offers a vibrant range of colors and products, allowing everyone to find a look that makes them feel bold and beautiful.

Recommendation: Blushed Liquid Blush