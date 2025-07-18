Shannon Sharpe settles sexual assault lawsuit according to accuser’s lawyer: ‘All matters have been addressed satisfactorily’

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing the woman—known as Jane Doe—who filed a $50 million lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe accusing him of sexual assault and other things released a statement on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the lawsuit has been dismissed with prejudice, bringing this saga for Sharpe to a close.

The statement posted to Buzbee’s X account reads: “JANE DOE V. SHANNON SHARPE. On April 20, 2025, The Buzbee Law Firm filed a complaint in Nevada making several allegations against Shannon Sharpe on behalf of our client. Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship. After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution. All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice.”

No further information is available about what that mutually agreed upon resolution is, though it is likely monetary, but the dismissal of the suit does end what was, at the time, a shot to the media personality’s image and brand. While there were no criminal charges filed against the NFL Hall of Famer, the accusations alone impacted his business dealings and public percepetion.

When news of the lawsuit broke in April of this year, it was followed by a string of information that painted the “Club Shay Shay” host in a less than positive light, including leaked text message exchanges and recorded calls with Sharpe and his accuser. At the time of the suit, Sharpe fired back accusing Jane Doe of attempting to shake him down for money. He was also, at the time, in the midst of negotiations, reportedly for a 9-figure deal, for his podcast platform. The lawsuit and what the public learned about Sharpe and the accuser (who was publicly outed) became news and gossip fodder for talk shows and sports media.

Since that time, Sharpe kept a more lowkey profile while still producing episodes of various media shows in which he has business interests.